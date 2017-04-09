Penn-Trafford softball team showing off its power

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When members of the Penn-Trafford softball team step to the plate, opposing teams should be warned to step back. Way back. Maybe a little further.

The Warriors' bats have been hot and are showing no signs of cooling.

After dropping the season-opener to Hempfield, Penn-Trafford went on a tear through its next four opponents. It outscored teams, 68-8, and recorded 79 hits during the stretch.

“I would say they are exceeding expectations,” Penn-Trafford coach Denny Little said. “I expected us to be producing a lot of hits. But it has been downright scary.”

The Warriors' streak included wins over Woodland Hills (14-1), Armstrong (15-2), Plum (23-5) and Gateway (16-0). In the win over Plum, Penn-Trafford had six home runs.

“I have never been part of a game like that,” senior Meghan Marasti said. “It was incredible. We wanted to put the hammer on the nail. We finished the game with a 10-run fifth inning.”

This season, Penn-Trafford has recorded 89 hits, including 19 doubles, four triples and seven home runs.

What is most impressive about the success at the plate is the depth of the Warriors roster. There isn't just three or four players producing. Little said as many as 13 players can consistently put the bat on the ball.

“Varsity and junior varsity are both playing really well,” senior Bree Ginther said. “If someone would get hurt, we know we have someone who isn't starting that can come in and hit just as well as we are now. Our coach had us all practicing the fundamentals. It can get annoying and repetitive, but it is really helping.”

Ginther has been consistent with 12 hits, including a pair of doubles, and seven RBIs.

Senior Sarah Koscho has recorded a pair of doubles, a triple and two home runs with seven RBIs.

Sisters Emma and Morgan Nedley have been strong. Emma, a junior, has recorded three doubles, a triple and a home run for eight RBIs and Megan, a sophomore, has a home run and six RBIs.

“We were expecting to be good,” Ginther said. “But I don't think any of us were expecting to score 23, 16 or 15 runs. I know we had a couple of errors in a game, but it didn't do any damage because our bats are on fire. I think the team average is like .570 though the first five games.”

Marasti has hit three doubles and a home run for 10 RBIs.

Senior Miranda Frye has a pair of doubles and a triple for eight RBIs.

Junior Maura Mallon has a double and a home run with six RBIs.

“It is a tribute to their hard work in the offseason,” Little said. “They take it seriously. They were challenged to take swings during the offseason, and it shows. Any one of them can pop the ball, and the next girls can lay down a bunt to third and beat the throw.”

There has been an added benefit to the team's success at the plate.

Penn-Trafford has been breaking in freshmen Samantha Schickel and Morgan Hilty in the pitching circle. But with the team swinging for the fences, the pressure hasn't been overbearing for the inexperienced pitchers.

“It is important for us to get out in front and build a cushion,” Marasti said. “The defense has been playing incredible. So, we just want the pitcher to be comfortable and throwing strikes.”

It has been a strong start for Penn-Trafford, and the confidence is building.

The Warriors know there is still a long season ahead, but the players are taking aim at some big goals.

“We definitely want to win the section,” Marasti said. “We did it our freshman year and want to do it again. We also want to win a WPIAL title and even a state title. We know it isn't out of reach.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.