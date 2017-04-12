Freeport's Radvan shuts down Burrell softball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A pair of losses to Burrell last season kept Freeport from a long-sought section title.

The Yellowjackets exacted a measure of revenge for the former Wednesday and remained strongly in position for the latter.

Kristie Radvan's complete-game shutout and solo home runs by Jenna Manke and Ally DeJidas brought No. 4 Freeport a 2-0 victory over Burrell in a Section 1-3A game Wednesday afternoon at Freeport Community Park.

Freeport (6-0, 3-0) remained alone in first place in the section with a game at No. 3 Deer Lakes looming Thursday.

“Last year they beat us both times, so this year we were kind of out to get them a little bit,” said Radvan, a senior. “The same (goes) with Deer Lakes — it's still a big game. Our section's really competitive, so every game is a big game.”

Freeport's motivation for Wednesday's game was such that the team convened at 11 a.m. — more than five hours before game time — for batting practice before breaking for a team lunch. Given their success against Burrell, the Yellowjackets planned to meet again Thursday morning.

“We're definitely out to win,” Radvan said. “We want to win. We love winning, and it's a lot of fun. We're all pretty relaxed and just playing our game.”

Right now, that game entails power at the plate complementing strong defense and pitching.

The Yellowjackets scored 34 runs in their previous two games, mercy-rule victories over section opponents Valley and East Allegheny. They didn't match that output against Burrell, last season's section co-champion with Deer Lakes, but two big swings provided all the offense Radvan needed.

“Some games are like that,” Freeport coach Sam Ross said. “There's no game that is a blueprint of another game, especially when you're talking about girls softball. It's like reading a different book every day.”

With one out in the bottom of the second, Manke — a junior and newcomer to the softball team this spring — launched a solo homer over the fence in center field off Burrell starter Kasey Wolford.

DeJidas led off the bottom of the third with a shot to right field.

“We're not going to make no excuses — we made two bad pitches,” Burrell coach Brian Eshbaugh said. “Normal field, though, those are caught — (there's a) short fence here. But they played on the same field we did, so we can't make that an excuse.”

Wolford pitched four innings, allowing the two runs on six hits.

Radvan, meanwhile, pitched her first shutout of the season. She gave up three hits — two in the first inning — walked one and struck out nine. Twice she struck out the side, and only twice did a Burrell baserunner reach scoring position.

“The past month, I've actually been really sick,” Radvan said. “I've had a really bad sinus infection. I actually am feeling healthy now and feeling back to myself. (We had) good pitch-calling. We just went right at them. We weren't trying to waste any pitches — we wanted them to hit the ball, pretty much, and we just held it.”

The Yellowjackets' defense also turned a double play and caught Burrell's Brittany Dunn in a rundown after Dunn led off the fourth inning with a double.

It all combined to keep Burrell (3-3, 2-2), which scored five runs in the seventh inning to beat No. 3 Deer Lakes, from mounting its second comeback in three days.

The Bucs slipped into fourth place, behind Freeport, Deer Lakes and No. 5 South Allegheny (4-1, 3-1).

“We've got two losses, and somebody tomorrow — either (Freeport will) have a loss, or Deer Lakes will have two losses,” Eshbaugh said. “Between the four, there will be some losses.”

Burrell hosts rival Valley on Thursday, while Freeport travels to face Deer Lakes. Last season the Yellowjackets ended the Lancers' 44-game section and 31-game home winning streaks, but the Lancers responded with a 16-1 rout in the rematch, denying Freeport a share of the section title.

Suffice to say both sides will have plenty of motivation for Thursday.

“That's one big win, and we can enjoy this one for a little bit,” Ross said. “But we've got Deer Lakes tomorrow, and they've got to focus and come back.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.