Westmoreland high school roundup: No. 2 Penn-Trafford topples rival Franklin Regional

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seven innings wasn't enough to decide a winner between two of the top softball teams in WPIAL Class 5A on Monday.

In the bottom of the eighth, however, Bree Ginther belted a walk-off single to lead No. 2 Penn-Trafford to a 4-3 win over No. 3 Franklin Regional in Section 1-5A.

Samantha Schickel allowed two hits over five innings with four strikeouts to earn the win for the Warriors (5-1, 5-0).

Brooke Zanotto homered twice for Franklin Regional (5-3, 4-1).

Kiski Area 4, Greensburg Salem 2 — Sarah Clever was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, and Megan Andree struck out 14 to lead Kiski Area (4-1, 4-1) to a Section 1-5A win. Rena Caruso took the loss for Greensburg Salem (1-4, 1-4).

Hempfield 13, Norwin 1 (5 inn.) — Stacey Walling homered and Morgan Ryan threw a four-hitter with nine strikeouts as No. 1 Hempfield (7-0, 3-0) earned a Section 2-6A win.

Latrobe 8, Fox Chapel 1 — Sarah Blair and Makayla Munchinski each went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Karley Kovatch added two hits and an RBI as No. 2 Latrobe (4-1, 3-0) won in Section 2-6A.

Meredith Carr threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts to earn the win.

Yough 4, South Fayette 1 — Aubrie Mance was 3 for 4 and Shelby Lawrenzi went 2 for 4 with two RBIs as No. 1 Yough (5-1, 3-0) won in Section 2-4A. Kierra Waywood threw a four-hitter and struck out 11.

Southmoreland 11, Brownsville 0(5 inn.)— Katie Troisi-Clark was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and also threw a one-hitter with three strikeouts to lead Southmoreland (3-1, 2-1) to a Section 3-3A win. Adeline Nicholson went 3 for 3 with a home run.

Greensburg Central Catholic 21, Springdale 3 (3 inn.) — Felicity Orndoff went 4 for 4 with six RBIs and Bella Skatell added four RBIs as Greensburg Central Catholic (1-0, 1-0) picked up a Section 2-2A win. Orndoff threw a four-hitter.

Derry 2, Homer-Center 1 — After striking out for the first time in her high school career in her first at-bat, junior Penn State recruit Chelsea Bisi went 3 for 4 with three doubles, including a walk-off, to give Derry (2-1) a nonsection win. Sam Detore threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts to earn the win.

Ligonier Valley 18, Blairsville 0 (4 inn.)— Kelsey Stormer homered, Lexie Petrof had two doubles and Jane Garver threw a two-hitter with eight strikeouts as Ligonier Valley (5-1, 5-0) cruised to a District 6 Heritage Conference win.

Baseball

Norwin 6, Plum 2 — In a rematch of last season's WPIAL championship game, Luke Whalen went 3 for 3 to lead No. 3 Norwin (4-1, 1-0) to a Section 2-6A win. Ryan Weaver had two RBIs.

Franklin Regional 5, Thomas Jefferson1 — In Section 3-5A, Tom Kegerries had two RBIs and Hunter Hughes and Noah Weiner also knocked in runs as Franklin Regional (2-1, 2-1) earned a win. Michael Haley allowed four hits in 5 2⁄ 3 innings.

Latrobe 16, McKeesport 1 — Griffin Clark was 2 for 3 with a triple and four RBIs, and Preston Boerio and winning pitcher Zach Kokoska added three RBIs as No. 1 Latrobe (6-1, 4-0) won in Section 3-5A.

Derry 15, Yough 5 — Zack Blystone was 3 for 5, and Isaac Buterbaugh was 3 for 5 with four RBIs to lead Derry (2-1, 2-1) to a Section 1-4A victory. Josh Bauer earned the victory. Ryan Everly, Jarett Bach and Scott Houseman had two hits for Yough (2-2, 1-2).

Knoch 1, Greensburg Salem 0 — Alex Altmire tripled and Mike McCarty drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth as Knoch (2-2, 2-1) won a Section 1-4A game. Jack Bartek threw six scoreless innings. Alec Shaw threw a two-hitter with five strikeouts but took the loss for Greensburg Salem (2-2, 1-2).

Mt. Pleasant 3, Seton-La Salle 0 — Brandon McCormick threw a five-hit shutout with four strikeouts to guide Mt. Pleasant (2-2, 1-1) to a Section 3-3A win.

Waynesburg 11, Southmoreland 3 — Hunter Robinson had two doubles and an RBI as Waynesburg (4-1, 2-0) won in Section 3-3A. Cade Richter took the loss for the Scotties (0-4, 0-3).

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Geibel 0 (5 inn.) — Jack Liberatore, Neal McDermott and James Rice combined to throw a no-hitter as No. 2 Greensburg C.C. (3-0, 3-0) cruised to a Section 2-A win.

Jeannette 11, Mapletown 1 (5 inn.) — Tyler Elliott was 2 for 3 with three RBIs as No. 4 Jeannette (3-1, 2-0) won a Section 2-A contest. Tre Cunningham was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Blaze Tran threw a three-hitter with eight strikeouts in the win.

Blairsville 17, Ligonier Valley 13 — Hunter Mills had four hits, and Garrett Custer and Sam Sheeder had three but Ligonier Valley (1-5, 1-5) lost to Blairsville (11-0, 11-0) in the Heritage Conference.

Boys tennis

Franklin Regional 5, Kiski Area 0 — Sean Vannatta, Surya Seth and Vineet Madduru won in straight sets in singles as Franklin Regional (6-2, 6-2) wrapped up third place in Section 1-AAA.

Penn-Trafford 5, Hempfield 0 — Turner Price, Kevin Lee and Michael Stock all won in straight sets as Penn-Trafford won in Section 1-AAA.

Greensburg Salem 4, Mt. Pleasant 1 — In Section 1-AA, Chris Marinchek and Jack Maruca earned victories in singles, and Tristin Greer and Ryan Nalevanko and Brady Shaw and Chase Clemence won in doubles to give Greensburg Salem a win.