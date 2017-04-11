Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Kiski Area tops No. 2 Penn-Trafford for 5th straight win
Doug Gulasy | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 8:36 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Kiski Area third baseman Erin Weaver reacts to the ball popping out of her glove momentarily as she makes the out against Penn Trafford. Tuesday April 11, 2017, at Kiski Area High School.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Strong pitching and defense led Kiski Area to its first four-game winning streak in four seasons.

And matched against the section leader, the Cavaliers showed they feel just as comfortable in the box as they do the circle and diamond.

Behind a balanced offensive attack, host Kiski Area upended No. 2 Penn-Trafford, 7-2, in a WPIAL Section 1-5A game Tuesday afternoon. They won their fifth straight game — their first streak of that length since 2010 — and beat Penn-Trafford for the first time since 2005, snapping a 13-game losing streak to the Warriors.

Penn-Trafford outscored Kiski Area, 33-2, in two meetings last season.

“There wasn't a time where I thought we weren't going to be able to do this,” Kiski Area coach Maggie Jones said. “The whole way through the game, this was our game to take. The girls played their hearts out, and we told them coming into the game that we're just as good, if not better, than any team we're going to be playing.

“This is where it's at, in our hearts, and I think everybody that was here today was able to see we want this.”

Kiski Area (5-1, 5-1) scored four runs in the first inning and two in the second, finishing with 13 hits.

“We knew coming in it was going to be a hard game, and we knew that we had to jump on them early,” said senior catcher Amber Bumbaugh, who along with Courtney Moyer had three hits. “That's what we did, and we stayed on top. It just feels awesome.

“(It was) really important. They're the top team in our section, No. 2 in the WPIAL, so we knew it was going to be tough. But it was a good win for us.”

The Cavaliers moved into a first-place tie in the section with Penn-Trafford, with No. 3 Franklin Regional (5-2, 4-1) a half-game back.

Penn-Trafford (5-2, 5-1), which beat Franklin Regional in extra innings Monday, saw its five-game winning streak end.

“(Kiski Area has) been playing really good ball,” Penn-Trafford coach Denny Little said. “They hit the ball, and they came out fired up and ready to go. Hopefully, it taught us a little lesson.”

The Warriors outscored their opponents 72-11 during their winning streak but were blanked after the first inning Tuesday as Kiski Area sophomore Megan Andree kept them off balance.

Andree, who struck out 14 in a victory over Greensburg Salem on Monday and pitched for the third time in four days, limited Penn-Trafford to five hits in seven innings, striking out three. The Cavaliers' defense made five errors, including three in P-T's two-run first, but still made some sparkling plays, including a few running catches by left fielder Kelsey Sofaly.

Kiski Area has allowed six runs during its five-game winning streak.

“(Andree) is fearless because those girls are twice her size,” Jones said. “For her to go up and just never ever flinch, she just remained cool, calm and collected.”

Penn-Trafford scored its runs in the first on a throwing error and Hannah Dobrinick's RBI groundout, but Kiski Area plated four in the bottom of the inning on Alexa Nagy's double, Erin Weaver's sacrifice fly, Jesse Simendinger's single and Hayli King's single.

Andree drove in two more runs in the second with a bases-loaded single, and Nagy added an RBI groundout in the fourth.

“I don't even know how to explain it,” Bumbaugh said. “The first inning, we just kept hitting, and we just stayed hot.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

