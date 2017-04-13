Deer Lakes softball holds off Freeport for key section win

Despite his players holding a seven-run lead heading into the seventh inning of Thursday's Section 1-3A clash with Freeport, Deer Lakes coach Craig Taliani said he wasn't going to put the game in the win column until the final out.

The visiting Yellowjackets scored five runs in their half of the seventh. But the Lancers held on for a wild 14-12 victory with first place in the section on the line.

“No lead is safe against them,” Taliani said. “That is a dangerous team. They hit up and down the lineup with power. There isn't an easy out, and there isn't anyone who can't hit one out of the park. There were some nerves, but the girls came through.”

With two outs in the seventh and Deer Lakes clinging to a two-run advantage, Freeport was one big hit away from tying the game with runners on first and second.

Claire Crytzer stepped to the plate and hoped to duplicate two previous plate appearances. She belted a two-run homer in the top of the first and added a three-run shot in the top of the fourth.

Crytzer, in her seventh-inning at-bat, hit a sharp grounder between shortstop and second base. Jenna Manke, who singled earlier in the inning, broke for third. But she was not able to get out of the way of the bouncing ball, and it struck her leg.

By rule, Manke automatically was out because of runner's interference, and the game was over.

“That was a heck of a way for that game to end,” Taliani said. “I feel for (Manke). That ball was hit very hard. She really had no time to get out of the way.”

Deer Lakes, No. 3 in the Tribune-Review WPIAL Class 3A rankings, upped its record to 5-1 overall, and it took over sole posession of first place in the section. The Lancers head into the second section cycle at 4-1.

“That was a good way to close out the first half of section play, especially after the tough loss to Burrell,” Taliani said. “We talked about how that was a team loss, and, just as equally, this was a true team win. We usually give out a game ball to someone, but there were so many that were deserving today, so we put ‘Team Game Ball' on it. That one belongs to everybody.”

Freeport, No. 4 in the 3A rankings, came into the game 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the section and had scored a 2-0 triumph over Burrell on Wednesday in what Yellowjackets coach Sam Ross said was a pretty emotional contest.

“I knew this game was going to be a barn-burner,” Ross said. “We always have great games against them. I'm not sure how much that Burrell win took out of us emotionally, but you have to give Deer Lakes credit. They have a great offense, and they came right at us. I am proud of the girls for not giving up (in the seventh). There is still a lot of the season left, and we'll see them again.”

The rematch between the teams is set for May 4 at Freeport Community Park.

Casey Buechel had what turned out to be the winning hit for Deer Lakes in the bottom of the sixth. Her two-run double with one out put the Lancers ahead 13-7. Shae Robson then lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to score the 14th run.

Freeport starter Kristie Radvan limited Burrell to three hits and struck out nine, but Deer Lakes got to her for eight hits and seven earned runs in 2 1⁄ 3 innings.

Katelynn and Makayla Blair hit home runs for the Lancers as part of a six-run third inning. Katelynn, a senior, led off the inning with a solo shot that tied the score 4-4. Later in the inning, Makayla, a freshman, launched a three-run shot over the left-field fence to put Deer Lakes ahead 7-4.

Makayla Blair added an RBI single in the fourth and finished with three hits. The Lancers produced 17 hits off of a trio of Freeport pitchers.

“I didn't know the rivalry was this intense until I was acutally playing in it,” she said.

Deer Lakes also used three pitchers, and Kristen Rudy earned the win.

She spelled Robson after the first inning and pitched into the seventh. Freeport collected seven hits and three walks off Rudy, but she allowed just three runs on the Crytzer homer over five complete.

The first three batters delivered hits off of Rudy in the seventh, including a two-run double from Kristie Radvan that closed the gap to 14-9. Jenna Hildebrand and Ashleigh Schmidt added RBIs for the Yellowjackets in the inning.

Freeport led 4-0 after the top of the first. Tori Radvan followed Crytzer's two-run homer in the frame with a two-run double. The Yellowjackets produced 15 hits.

Deer Lakes got three back in the bottom of the first. Danielle Huffman tallied the big hit of the inning with a two-run homer. She finished with three hits and scored three runs. Brittany Dengler singled four times and scored three runs.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.