Pittsburgh high school roundup: No. 5 Baldwin shuts out Bethel Park

Allison Murray's RBI single in the fifth inning provided all the scoring as No. 5 Baldwin scored a 1-0 win over Bethel Park in a Section 1-6A softball game Thursday afternoon.

Samantha Wampler doubled for the Fighting Highlanders (5-2, 5-1) and Adeline Tagg tossed a one-hitter.

Abby Joyce took the loss for Bethel Park (3-1, 3-1).

Shaler 8, Pine-Richland 0 — Lyndsey Lakatos was 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs as Shaler (4-2, 3-2) won a Section 3-6A game. Katie Horrell was 3 for 3 for Pine-Richland (5-3, 2-3).

Hampton 8, Mars 7 — Ashley Sheetz doubled in two runs, and Amanda Zelnis, Maria Schrecengost, Haley Dietz and Hannah Dietz all had extra-base hits as Hampton (3-5, 2-3) won in Section 3-5A. Lindy Lee and Marina Manupelli had three hits and two RBIs each for Mars (0-6, 0-4).

Moon 4, Montour 3 — Lauren Niglio had a two run single, and Alyssa Sisko doubled as No. 4 Moon (6-0, 4-0) won in Section 3-5A. Elayna Huntley had two RBIs for Montour (4-3, 4-2).

South Park 6, Southmoreland 1 — Kaitlyn Pavlick was 3 for 4 and Jess Dean and Grace Albitz added two hits each as No. 2 South Park (7-0, 5-0) won in Section 3-3A. Dean threw a six-hitter with seven strikeouts to earn the win.

South Side Beaver 14, New Brighton 4 — Kassidi Rice and Hunter Hand had three hits apiece as No. 4 South Side Beaver (5-0, 5-0) cruised to a Section 4-2A win.

Sewickley Academy 23, Cornell 3 — Kaylee Paterson, Alyssa Winters and Kendall Lightcap all had three RBIs as No. 5 Sewickley Academy (4-1, 4-0) won in Section 1-A. Alexis Barlock struck out 12 in the win.

West Greene 10, Avella 0 (4 inn.) — Madison Lampe homered and had four RBIs and Kaitlyn Rizor had two hits and a home run to lead No. 1 West Greene (10-0, 5-0) to a Section 2-A win. Rizor tossed a one-hitter to secure the win.

Baseball

Quaker Valley 5, New Castle 3 — Christian Johnston went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Owen Groves had three hits as Quaker Valley (2-3, 2-3) won in Section 2-4A.

Ringgold 4, Uniontown 3 — Winning pitcher Ryan Varley was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Bo Haines added an RBI double as Ringgold (4-2, 1-2) won in Section 3-4A.

Peters Township 17, Trinity 5 — Ethan Young was 2 for 3 with five RBIs and Brian Livolski was 2 for 4 with three RBIs to help No. 1 Peters Township (9-1) to nonsection win.