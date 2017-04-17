Alle-Kiski Valley softball teams make case to join strong pedigree

Maggie Jones witnessed some familiar miscues in the first inning of Kiski Area's key Section 1-5A softball game against Penn-Trafford last week. The Cavaliers, seeking a signature win over the No. 2 Warriors, instead gave them two runs by virtue of three errors.

It brought to mind Kiski Area's season opener, when errors cost the Cavaliers in a 7-2 loss to Franklin Regional.

Not this time. Just a handful of games since that loss, Kiski Area showed its resilience by scoring six runs in the first two innings of a 7-2 victory — the team's fifth in a row, a streak they extended to six with a win against Armstrong later that week.

A struggling softball program before this season, Kiski Area is blooming this spring with a young roster. So, too, are Apollo-Ridge and St. Joseph, a pair of schools who found themselves in similar situations in recent years.

“To see this turnaround this year, this is what happens when you have a group of girls that believe in one thing together,” said Jones, in her third year as Kiski Area's coach. “We believe in each other and believe in not just our abilities, but we're playing for a greater purpose right now and it's showing.”

The Alle-Kiski Valley boasts a strong softball pedigree, with five WPIAL championships — two apiece by Deer Lakes and Valley and one by Burrell — in the past 10 years, plus Leechburg's WPIAL-record 30 consecutive playoff appearances and Freeport's status as a perennial postseason contender.

But success doesn't come easily. St. Joseph is seeking its first playoff appearance in school history. Apollo-Ridge went winless in 2014, getting mercy-ruled in every game. Kiski Area last made the postseason in 2010 and won two games in Jones' first two seasons.

All three teams are showing progress now, though, with No. 3 Kiski Area (6-1, 6-1) on its six-game run, Apollo-Ridge (4-1, 3-1 Section 2-AA) on a four-game winning streak and St. Joseph (4-2, 3-2) holding on to a playoff spot in Section 3-A.

“The program had been down for quite a while,” third-year Apollo-Ridge coach John Kinnamon said. “The numbers had been low, and I think it was just a situation (where) the girls have to learn how to win. And it's something that's real hard to teach, if not impossible to teach, but it's something that just takes time. That's why, in my personal opinion, it does take years to rebuild programs that have been down.”

Kinnamon said he focused on “small victories” at first, such as a win over Valley early in the 2015 season that snapped a 23-game losing streak. He and his coaching staff continue to point to improvements the players can make. Of Apollo-Ridge's 15 players, nine are freshmen.

“The things that we're teaching, they're genuinely trying to learn and they're doing these things,” said Kinnamon, who added the team's youth and a link to the youth program, means the Vikings can continue growing. “This young group is taking everything in, and the sophomores and juniors I have, they're just helping along with it.

“We're stressing situations in practice where we're encouraging the girls to make mistakes right now because there's no faster way to learn than making a mistake.”

Since going winless for three straight seasons from 2008-10, St. Joseph began winning games more consistently. The Spartans finished with six victories last season and posted a key victory over Jeannette earlier this season.

St. Joseph coach Brian Swierczewski said the Spartans had few experienced players when he first took over two years ago. After starting at “ground zero” in practices, the team is continuing to show progress.

The Spartans picked up a key section victory over Bishop Canevin on Monday.

“For us, we're focusing on the work,” Swierczewski said. “We told the girls, ‘Hey, if you put in the time, if you put in the work, good things will happen. You're going to fail (sometimes). You're going to make errors. You're going to strike out. Those things are going to happen. But you've just got to keep moving forward. You learn from what you're doing, from those circumstances, and keep moving forward.' Now we have girls making plays in the field and hitting the ball well, so it's been very, very rewarding for us.”

Kiski Area went winless in 2015, Jones' first season, then picked up a pair of victories last year. The Cavaliers' six victories already match their most since 2013.

“I've always known the ability was here. That's never been a question,” said Jones, a former softball player for Leechburg. “It's not that I didn't think they didn't have the heart, it's just when you lose year after year after year, it really plays with your mind and can be discouraging.

“My work to do when I first got hired was to build a positive culture for Kiski Area softball. It takes time, but I've had nothing but support from parents, to the administrators here. The administration has been so encouraging. Just everybody is buying into this culture. We're seeing it now, and it's just amazing.”

Like Apollo-Ridge, Kiski Area is young — the Cavaliers have just three seniors. They're also small, with just 12 players.

“We're the believers — small but mighty, and it's all about this,” Jones said, pointing at her heart. “They're showing it right now.

“I've got to keep them grounded because this is uncharted water for us to be experiencing this success. Our word for the year has been perseverance — perserverance through a low roster, we've had girls that have been out. Our bench has been able to step up. All around, they're just not giving in, and I'm so proud of them.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.