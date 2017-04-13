Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Top-ranked Yough shuts out No. 2 Leopards
Paul Schofield | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 8:09 p.m.

Updated 6 minutes ago

When the top softball teams in the WPIAL square off in a mid-season battle, usually a break will determine the outcome.

That's what happened Thursday when No. 1 Yough took advantage of a miscue and used an aggressive mindset to defeat No. 2 Belle Vernon, 2-0, in a Section 2-4A first-place showdown at Cougar Mountain.

Yough senior Olivia Miller knocked in the winning run with a single in the fourth inning, and winning pitcher Kierra Waywood scored from second on a sacrifice bunt in the fifth.

Waywood, a sophomore, out-dueled Belle Vernon junior Bailey Parshall, a Penn State recruit.

Both pitchers allowed four hits, but Waywood struck out 11 and didn't walk a batter. Parshall struck out 12, walked one and uncorked a wild pitch on a strikeout to allow another runner to reach base. One of the two runs allowed by Parshall was earned.

It was the first time since Miller was a freshman that the Cougars (7-1, 5-0) defeated Belle Vernon (8-1, 4-1).

“We executed our game plan,” Yough coach Dutch Harvey said. “We wanted to be aggressive and we wanted to put pressure on their defense. We forced them to make plays.

“We learned that in the state tournament last year that you must execute and play defense.”

Waywood allowed five Belle Vernon base runners, but none got past first base.

“The top of the order struggled and needed to come through,” Belle Vernon coach Tom Rodriguez said. “We were 1 for 15. They capitalized on a couple breaks.”

In the fourth, Aubrie Mance reached second base on a throwing error. She moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on Miller's single.

In the fifth, Waywood singled and stole second base. Waywood scored from second on a sacrifice bunt by Hannah Bach when Belle Vernon second baseman Megan Christner stumbled while fielding a low throw at first base.

“We had to stay aggressive against Bailey,” Harvey said. “We felt if the first pitch was there, go after it.

“I thought both pitchers did a good job keeping the batters guessing. Kierra did a good job keeping their batters off balance.”

Miller said swinging at the first pitch was effective. Even though she was jammed, she was able to muscle the first hit over the infield. She doubled in the sixth inning by hitting the first pitch.

“This was a huge win for us because we hadn't beaten them in a couple years,” Miller said. “I've been playing softball for awhile. I've learned you have to stay calm and can't play tight.”

Harvey said the victory helped his team form their own identity.

“We got over the hump,” Harvey said. “We established ourselves. The girls enjoyed playing for the state title and they want to get back there.”

But before they can worry about that, they may have a few more battles with Belle Vernon along the way.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

