Pierce tosses 2-hitter to lead Leechburg softball past rival Riverview

The warm weather Tuesday at Oakmont's Riverside Park seemed unfamiliar to Leechburg softball coach Debbie Young.

The result of the Blue Devils' section game against Riverview? That was more the norm.

Brooke Blumer and Keira Jones finished with three hits apiece, and Morgan Pierce pitched a two-hitter as Class A No. 3 Leechburg stayed unbeaten in Section 3 play with an 8-1 victory over the host Raiders.

“We were looking forward to playing today,” Young said. “Traditionally when we play Riverview, it's cold, both home and away. This year it's been nice at our field and nice at theirs, so this is just irregular for us. It's exciting.”

Temperatures reached the low 70s, and section leader Leechburg (7-1, 6-0) stayed hot. The Blue Devils won their seventh consecutive game and continued their roll through the section, where they've outscored opponents 82-4.

Leechburg on Monday faced its biggest test since a nonsection loss to Freeport in the season opener, rallying from a 6-1 deficit and after beating nonsection opponent Derry, 11-10, with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning.

A day later, the Blue Devils went the full seven innings for the first time in section play but stayed in control throughout.

“(Against Derry), slowly but surely we chipped away and eventually came out on top,” said Young, whose team is seeking its 31st consecutive WPIAL playoff appearance, a record. “I told them this is what you've got to do in the playoffs: You can't give up and you've got to keep working, so they did, and it was fun.

“I thought about (playing seven innings) today, ‘Holy cow, they're not used to this.' I don't mind that at all. We don't like blowouts — I don't think anybody really does. It's OK for a while, but it gets boring. I'd rather have competition.”

Riverview, which lost 14-0 at Leechburg in late March, showed improvement in its second meeting with the Blue Devils. The Raiders (4-4, 4-3) showed patience at the plate and put the ball in play against one of WPIAL Class A's top pitchers in Pierce, who finished with three strikeouts. But they managed just one run, which came in the bottom of the fifth with Leechburg leading 7-1.

“The old saying is to be the best, you've got to beat the best, and until someone beats them, they're the best,” Riverview coach Jim Ashbaugh said. “Every section game is important to us. I think the girls get up a little more for Leechburg. Unfortunately, we came up on the losing end today, but we have two more games this week, so we'll try to put it behind us and learn from it.”

Leechburg got production from its full lineup, as five different players drove in runs.

Blumer, who hit a grand slam in Monday's victory over Derry, reached base via a triple, double, single and walk against Riverview. Jones, the team's No. 7 hitter, also had a triple, double and single.

The Blue Devils also drew 11 walks and frequently took extra bases on steals and wild pitches.

“The girls are stringing together a lot of hits, top to bottom,” Young said. “It's not always the same people, which is a good thing.

“They're pretty scrappy. It's nice to watch, so I'm really enjoying this.”

Leechburg scored three runs in the second, two apiece in the fourth and fifth and one in the seventh.

“We've been playing pretty well,” Ashbaugh said. “We just need to cut down on a few mental mistakes, a few errors here and there. We're hitting the ball, but we've just got to find the holes now. We've got to make that happen.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.