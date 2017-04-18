Porter ending Southmoreland career in style

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Olivia Porter has played four sports in her high school career at Southmoreland. Given the right opportunity, she might have played more.

Wrestling? She wouldn't rule it out.

Hockey? You never know.

Track and field?

“I probably would have tried it but it interferes with softball,” Porter said. “I would probably do sprinting.”

The senior has been sprinting around from sport to sport for years. But softball arguably is her most inconspicious sport, and what she plans to play in college.

It also could be what she does best.

Basketball fans might vote otherwise, but Porter agrees she has flown under the radar some in softball. She accepted her only scholarship offer to play at Pitt-Johnstown.

Despite basketball interest from Duquesne and UPJ, she chose the softball route. Porter is hitting .450 this season playing the cornerstone role of any good softball team: shortstop and leadoff hitter. She has three home runs and 11 RBIs.

Even Porter came to realize doing multiple sports in college could be too much.

She considered playing softball and basketball at UPJ but, “I didn't think it would work with my schedule,” she said. “I never thought I'd play softball in college. But UPJ showed a lot of interest in me and recruited me for a while. I went up there and felt a connection. I didn't want to try and go D-I in basketball because it takes up so much time, and I know I am not going to be playing sports when I get out of college.

“I thought going to a lower level would be better for me.”

So, intramural basketball just got a sniper.

And the softball team gained a slick-fielding shortstop who just might get to play right away.

“Liv is not a rah-rah, vocal leader,” Southmoreland coach Todd Bunner said. “But she doesn't have to be loud. She leads by her play on the field. She goes 105 miles per hour all the time. She has that inner drive.”

Competition is what makes Porter tick. The game doesn't matter, she just wants to look you in the eye and tell you she won and you didn't.

Driveway basketball against her brother, Jake, a soccer player at Pitt-Greensburg; a race against her sister, Hannah, who runs track at IUP; playing cards against her grandma? It doesn't matter.

“I want to win,” Porter said. “Me and my grandma play spoons or Phase 10. You play to win. Why else would you play?”

Porter was one of the top girls basketball players in WPIAL Class 4A this past season, averaging 20.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 2.2 assists. She finished second on the school's all-time scoring list behind Vanessa Abel with 1,353 career points.

“I like to play point guard,” she said. “I like to be in charge.”

She was an all-WPIAL soccer player last season, scoring 29 goals. And don't forget her kicking role on the football team, where she connected on 7 of 7 extra points.

Porter broke her right wrist three times, but the setback never steered her away from the busy schedule.

Getting game-ready in each sport can be a challenge for any athlete considering the movements, throws, jumps and timing that comes with each. But Porter makes it look easy.

“My parents (Jim and Lisa) have helped me a lot with time management,” she said. “Sports are just enjoyable, and they help get my mind off things.”

Porter was selected last week as the YWCA Westmoreland Sports Teen of the Year. She missed the awards banquet because she had a softball game.

Imagine that: a sport getting in the way of sports.

“We played at McGuffey,” Porter said. “We won 14-2.”

Porter went 3 for 4 in the win.

She can say she went 4 for 4 in high school sports.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.