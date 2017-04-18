Pittsburgh high school roundup: Plum softball rallies past Kiski Area

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plum scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure an 11-9, come-from-behind victory over Kiski Area in a Section 1-5A softball game Tuesday afternoon.

Delenn Poe knocked in three runs, and Amanda Dynoske and Chloe Fabio each had two RBIs for the Mustangs (5-5, 4-4).

Erin Weaver had three doubles and two RBIs for Kiski Area (6-2, 6-2).

Baldwin 5, Mt. Lebanon 3 — Taylor Dadig was 4 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs and Carly Santillo was 3 for 4 with a double and home run, as No. 4 Baldwin (7-2, 6-1) won in Section 1-6A. Rachel Lee homered for Mt. Lebanon (1-5, 1-5). Adeline Tagg scattered nine hits and struck out five in the win.

West Allegheny 5, Moon 4 — Mackenzie Partyka was 3 for 4 with a double and triple and four RBIs as No. 1 West Allegheny (10-0, 4-0) won a Section 3-5A game.

Elizabeth Forward 15, Carrick 0 (5 inn.) — Lauren Mathews threw a no-hitter with four strikeouts as Elizabeth Forward (5-5, 5-2) won in Section 2-4A. Taylor Ludwick was 4 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs, and Jessica Cartia was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Warriors.

South Fayette 8, West Mifflin 4 — West Mifflin (4-7, 0-6) scored three runs in the first inning, but Sara Jubas and Lauren Burnett each went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead South Fayette (6-5, 3-4) to a Section 2-4A win.

West Greene 15, California 2 (5 inn.) — Winning pitcher Jade Renner was 3 for 5, and Lexie Mooney, Marissa Rode, McKenna Lampe, Madison Lampe and Madison Renner all had two hits as No. 1 West Greene (12-0, 7-0) won in Section 2-A.

Hampton 9, North Hills 8 — In nonsection play, Hannah Dietz was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, and Haley Dietz was 2 for 3 with three RBIs to guide Hampton (4-6) to a nonsection win.

Peters Township 9, McGuffey 3 — Haley Cecere was 3 for 5 with an RBI, and Jill Yeates was 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs as Peters Township (4-3) won a nonsection game.

Shaler 12, South Park 2 (6 inn.) — Kayla Seidl and Lyndsey Lakatos each went 3 for 3 with three RBIS, and Lakatos added a home run, Shaler (5-2) won a nonsection game.

Baseball

Moon 7, Brashear 0 — In Section 2-5A, Roger Roettger allowed one hit in five innings as Moon (6-3, 3-1) earned a victory. Anthony Fachet hit a three-run homer for the Tigers.

Carmichaels 14, Fort Cherry 3 — Nate Broadwater was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Dylan Wilson was 3 for 3 as Carmichaels (6-2, 4-1) won a Section 1-2A game.