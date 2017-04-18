Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Plum softball rallies past Kiski Area

Staff Reports | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 10:30 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Yough's Olivia Miller scores on Kayley Westerman's base hit to give the Cougars a 4-3 lead over Southmoreland in the sixth inning on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southmoreland High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Adeline Nicholson watches her home run clear the outfield fence to give the Scotties a 2-1 lead over Yough in the first inning on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southmoreland High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Yough second baseman Aubrie Mance has her glove reflected in her glasses as she makes a catch of a fly ball by Southmoreland's Faith Miller on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southmoreland High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Yough shortstop Alona Sleith throws out Southmoreland's Katie Troisi-Clark (7) on a ground ball in the first inning on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southmoreland High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Yough's Hannah Bach (1) slides in for a stolen base ahead of the tag by Southmoreland's Olivia Porter (22) in the fifth inning on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southmoreland High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Adeline Nicholson (23) celebrates her home run to give the Scotties a 2-1 lead over Yough in the first inning on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southmoreland High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Yough's Kierra Waywood pitches in the first inning against Southmoreland on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southmoreland High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Sophia Gatti pitches during the first inning against Yough on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southmoreland High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Yough's Kierra Waywood pitches in the first inning against Southmoreland on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southmoreland High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Lexi Klatt (21) flies out during her at-bat in the fourth inning against Yough on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southmoreland High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Sophia Gatti pitches during the first inning against Yough on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southmoreland High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Yough's Aubrie Mance scores on Olivia Miller's double in the sixth inning against Southmoreland on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southmoreland High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Southmoreland's Adeline Nicholson (23) reacts as she is greeted at home plate by teammates following her home run to give the Scotties a 2-1 lead over Yough in the first inning on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southmoreland High School.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Yough pitcher Kierra Waywood throws to first baseman Kayley Westerman (12) to record the final out of the game for a 4-3 win over Southmoreland on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southmoreland High School. Waywood started and pitched a complete game for the win.

Updated 1 hour ago

Plum scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure an 11-9, come-from-behind victory over Kiski Area in a Section 1-5A softball game Tuesday afternoon.

Delenn Poe knocked in three runs, and Amanda Dynoske and Chloe Fabio each had two RBIs for the Mustangs (5-5, 4-4).

Erin Weaver had three doubles and two RBIs for Kiski Area (6-2, 6-2).

Baldwin 5, Mt. Lebanon 3 — Taylor Dadig was 4 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs and Carly Santillo was 3 for 4 with a double and home run, as No. 4 Baldwin (7-2, 6-1) won in Section 1-6A. Rachel Lee homered for Mt. Lebanon (1-5, 1-5). Adeline Tagg scattered nine hits and struck out five in the win.

West Allegheny 5, Moon 4 — Mackenzie Partyka was 3 for 4 with a double and triple and four RBIs as No. 1 West Allegheny (10-0, 4-0) won a Section 3-5A game.

Elizabeth Forward 15, Carrick 0 (5 inn.) — Lauren Mathews threw a no-hitter with four strikeouts as Elizabeth Forward (5-5, 5-2) won in Section 2-4A. Taylor Ludwick was 4 for 4 with two home runs and four RBIs, and Jessica Cartia was 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Warriors.

South Fayette 8, West Mifflin 4 — West Mifflin (4-7, 0-6) scored three runs in the first inning, but Sara Jubas and Lauren Burnett each went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead South Fayette (6-5, 3-4) to a Section 2-4A win.

West Greene 15, California 2 (5 inn.) — Winning pitcher Jade Renner was 3 for 5, and Lexie Mooney, Marissa Rode, McKenna Lampe, Madison Lampe and Madison Renner all had two hits as No. 1 West Greene (12-0, 7-0) won in Section 2-A.

Hampton 9, North Hills 8 — In nonsection play, Hannah Dietz was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, and Haley Dietz was 2 for 3 with three RBIs to guide Hampton (4-6) to a nonsection win.

Peters Township 9, McGuffey 3 — Haley Cecere was 3 for 5 with an RBI, and Jill Yeates was 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs as Peters Township (4-3) won a nonsection game.

Shaler 12, South Park 2 (6 inn.) — Kayla Seidl and Lyndsey Lakatos each went 3 for 3 with three RBIS, and Lakatos added a home run, Shaler (5-2) won a nonsection game.

Baseball

Moon 7, Brashear 0 — In Section 2-5A, Roger Roettger allowed one hit in five innings as Moon (6-3, 3-1) earned a victory. Anthony Fachet hit a three-run homer for the Tigers.

Carmichaels 14, Fort Cherry 3 — Nate Broadwater was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Dylan Wilson was 3 for 3 as Carmichaels (6-2, 4-1) won a Section 1-2A game.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.