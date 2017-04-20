Westmoreland high school roundup: Yough softball topples Keystone Oaks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Alona Sleith's two-run home run in the sixth inning helped the Yough softball team induce the mercy rule in a 12-2 win over Keystone Oaks in Section 2-4A play Thursday afternoon.

It was the top-ranked Cougars' second win in as many days over Keystone Oaks.

Olivia Miller was 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBIs, Sleith and Hannah Bach each finished 3 for 4, and Kayley Westerman was 3 for 3. Aubrie Mance was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Yough (10-1, 7-0), which belted 16 hits.

Kierra Waywood tossed a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts to earn the win.

Greensburg Salem 6, Woodland Hills 3 — In Section 1-5A, Nikki Mellinger had two doubles and Mattie White earned the win as Greensburg Salem (3-7, 3-6) scored a victory.

Hempfield 15, Allderdice 0 (3 inn.) — Laura Fox had two doubles and four RBIs and Jenna Osikowicz had two doubles with three RBIs as No. 1 Hempfield (11-0, 6-0) won in Section 2-6A. Maddie Uschock threw a one-hitter with seven strikeouts.

Boys tennis

Indiana 5, Greensburg Salem 0 — In the first round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs, Zachary Palko, Joey Bujdos and Giaco Gentile won singles matches in straight sets as Indiana advanced to Monday's quarterfinals.