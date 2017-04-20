Familiar lineup producing results for Moon softball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There are many familiar faces on the Moon softball squad.

In other words, there is much familiarity among the players on the team.

“I have had the rarity of having the same starting lineup for three years,” coach Ryan Linn said, “and this is why this year has gone well, so far.

“Our early expectations were to be competitive with the move to 5A, and, with nine returning starters, we wanted to make the playoffs. Our expectation for the rest of season is to compete each day, and if we do that we will have a chance to make the playoffs.”

Moon posted a 7-12 record in 2015, followed by a 10-8 mark in 2016, and did not reach the WPIAL playoffs in either season. The Tigers opened this week undefeated at 6-0 and ranked No. 2 in Class 5A.

“Our maturity level as a group has really shown through this season,” Linn said. “We have played a lot of close games, and had to battle back in a few. This year, the girls have become a lot more resilient.”

Outstanding pitching — thanks to Lauren Protch and Alyssa Sisko — and great defense have helped propel the Tigers in the first half of the 2017 season.

“We have the luxury of having two pitchers who can go out and compete against any team we play,” Linn said. “I feel that if you throw strikes and play good defense, you will give yourself a chance to win a lot of games.”

Sisko and Protch, both juniors, are three-year starters. When one takes the mound, the other plays left field.

Both won their first three decisions. Sisko (3-1) has tossed one no-hitter this season; she also has one save. Protch (3-1) was the winning pitcher against Montour and Seneca Valley.

Both also own strong bats. Sisko ranks among the team leaders offensively with a .429 batting average, while Protch is hitting .345.

The Tigers' top offensive threats are third-year starters Morgan Toal, a junior catcher/third baseman; and Lauren Niglio, a junior shortstop.

Toal has generated a .577 batting average, and leads the club in base hits with 15. Niglio is batting .467. and ranks among the team leaders in runs scored.

The lone senior on the team is center fielder Emily Vith, a fourth-year starter who owns a .438 batting average this season.

Along with Toal and Niglio, Moon's infield consists of juniors Shannon Camardese, at second base; Marissa McGinness, a catcher/third baseman; and Steph Hytla, at first base. McGinnis has a .320 batting average.

Rounding out the lineup are sophomore Chloe Coleman (.308) and junior Carly Weiss, who have been splitting time in right field. Weiss is a third-year starter; Coleman, also a catcher, is a second-year starter.

Key reserves include junior infielder Cassie Kotvas; freshmen Clara Niglio (INF/P) and Alexis Petropoulos (OF), and sophomore Maddie Elias (INF/OF/P).

‘They are a fun group to coach,” Linn said. “I enjoy going to practice every day. I'm so proud of them as players and young ladies. I know we are all excited for the second half of the season.”

Moon, which hasn't won a section title in softball since 1976, is a member of Section 3 in Class 5A.

The Tigers dropped back-to-back decisions this week to No. 1-ranked West Allegheny, falling by scores of 5-4 and 10-7.

“These loses were tough,” Linn said. “We had chances both days to win the games, but couldn't make the plays when we needed to. West Allegheny is a very good team, and I hope we get to see them again this year.

“As for the girls, I'm very proud of their effort and resiliency. They battled in both games and put themselves in positions to win. I told them after our game (Wednesday) that all of our goals we have set are still attainable, and that it's time to refocus and go get them.”

West Allegheny, the WPIAL Class AAA runner-up last season, leads the section with a 5-0 record.

Montour (5-2), Moon (4-2), Chartiers Valley (4-3), Hampton (3-4), Mars (1-5) and Oakland Catholic (0-6) round out the section standings.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.