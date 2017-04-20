Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

South Park softball eyes return to WPIAL title game

Ray Fisher | Thursday, April 20, 2017, 5:21 p.m.

South Park was a WPIAL Class AA finalist in softball last season.

The Eagles advanced to the PIAA Class AA semifinal round a year ago, and finished with a 16-5 record, which included a 5-2 mark in postseason play.

The South Park girls picked up where they left off last season, and literally haven't looked back.

The Eagles finished the first half of their section schedule with a 5-0 record, and were 7-0 overall — good for a No. 2 ranking in Class 3A.

“Our goal is always to progress, to look forward and not look back,” coach Larry Mercurio said. “Last year was just that, last year. Yes, we had a successful 2016 season, but we don't talk about it much. Instead, we focus our energy on the now.

“Our expectation is to continue to work hard and to continue to play the type of competition that is going to expose our weaknesses, so that we can make the adjustments needed to be successful in the postseason.”

There were five seniors on the 2016 team; there are five returning starters on the 2017 club, led by senior pitcher Justine Dean.

Dean is 7-1 with a 2.03 earned-run average. She has fanned 66 batters in 48 13 innings of work, and has allowed only 14 earned runs.

“We have a very strong team; my expectations were pretty high this year,” said Dean, the only senior in the Eagles' starting lineup. “I knew from the first day of practice that our team was going to be stronger, and that we have a much better chemistry which helps us a lot on the field.

“My expectations now are still high. We work so well as a team, and I truly believe that we will make it far this year. ”

The four other starters back from last season are Jess Dean, a sophomore first baseman; Katlyn Pavlick, a junior third baseman; Kaitlyn Morrison, a sophomore shortstop; and Laura Shinavski, a junior right fielder.

They are joined in the starting lineup by Char Blackburn, a sophomore catcher; plus three freshmen — left fielder Chelsea Carozza, center fielder Grace Albitz and second baseman Taylor Glowa.

“With me being the only senior on the team, and having only two juniors, the underclassmen have really stepped up this year,” Dean said. “This team is going to have continued success for many more years.”

Pavlick leads the Eagles offensively with a .700 batting average and 1.433 slugging percentage. She leads the team in hits (21), runs (16) and RBIs (19) and shares the team lead with Morrison with four home runs.

Dean is hitting .500 with a .785 slugging percentage. She has driven in 15 runs.

As a team, South Park is hitting .407 with a .646 slugging percentage.

Morrison (.462) and Glowa (.421) are .400 hitters, and are complemented by Blackburn (.375) and Shinavski (.333) in the lineup.

Key reserves for the Eagles include sophomore infielders Jill Davison and Morgan Seles; plus freshmen prospects Julie Shinavski, Kelli Mesick, Hailey Finale and Paige Jubeck.

South Park is a member of Section 3 in 3A this season, along with Charleroi, McGuffey, Waynesburg, Brownsville and Southmoreland.

The Eagles, who have advanced to the WPIAL playoffs in three of the past four seasons, hold a one-game lead over Waynesburg (4-1) and a two-game edge over Southmoreland (3-2). McGuffey, Charleroi and Brownsville all are 1-4.

None of the Eagles' five section wins — against Charleroi (12-1), McGuffey (11-1), Waynesburg (12-2), Brownsville (9-2) and Southmoreland (6-1) — were close.

South Park also has defeated Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 11-0, and North Allegheny, 11-2, in nonsection action. The Eagles lost a 12-2 nonsection decision to Shaler earlier this week.

Following section play, the Eagles will close out their regular season against four 6A opponents — Canon-McMillan, Mt. Lebanon, Bethel Park and North Hills.

“We're very fortunate to be in a well-rounded section,” Mercurio said, “and, as you can see by our schedule, we've chosen nonsection opponents that will force us to play more deliberate and learn to be more efficient in our approach.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

