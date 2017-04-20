OLSH 'sisterhood' takes Class 2A softball by storm

During the offseason, one which was surely the most grueling for the OLSH softball seniors, first-year coach David Quinn came across a video that impacted him significantly.

Quinn's brother, a Navy alum, was always sending him Navy-related content. But one Midshipmen football item in particular was different.

“Coach was addressing his team and had each senior stand up and talk about why they were there and why they played the game,” Quinn said. “They talked about playing for the jersey, the brotherhood, and each other. When they get out of the academy, they are going to be there for each other.”

It takes more than a new mentality to turn around a program that had won 10 games total the previous two seasons.

But that ideology never was lost on Quinn, and when he showed the video to his team, a group that already put in a refocused and grueling physical offseason training program bought in — and then they took off.

OLSH now is a WPIAL Class 2A title contender.

With its only loss coming in an early tournament game in South Carolina, the Chargers (8-1, 5-0) have gone from playoff hopefuls to Section 2 title favorites, and the “sisterhood” is a big part of it.

“At the end of practices and games I'll just bring it back to that. … We kind of just took it to the female level, ‘the sisterhood,' ” Quinn said with a laugh. “That's been our motto from September to now. It's all about us and the family and anything from the outside isn't going to interfere. I think that's transferred over, finding that attitude and the way to win.”

Other teams aren't laughing over having to face OLSH anymore. But the roster is more than just a group of girls who are more physically and mentally prepared than previous seasons — it's full of talent across the board.

Senior catcher and Mercyhurst commit Natalie Graff (.690, 23 runs, 17 RBIs) and senior shortstop and Westminster commit Lexi Brinza (.633, 18 runs, 12 RBIs) have been tough outs, and sophomore pitcher Haley O'Neil has accounted for nearly all of the team's pitching, going 8-1 with 79 strikeouts.

“After a year of pitching at the varsity level and through the offseason she's worked really hard and that's helped tremendously,” Quinn said of O'Neil, who also sports a robust .438 batting average.

As for the team's success, the senior leaders are enjoying the ride after putting in as much time in the weight room as possible, as well as running and agility drills.

“It's a huge surprise but at the same time it's not because I know how hard we worked,” Brinza said. “Going into the season, our previous records weren't that great. I really think we worked so hard; all of our days off we were hitting and lifting.”

A stroke of luck can also help, and that's what happened when OLSH landed transfer Char-leigh Bates, a 2016 all-section performer for 2016 WPIAL Class AAA runner-up West Allegheny.

“She's just hitting the cover off the ball for us,” Quinn said of Bates, a Grove City commit with a .472 batting average.

Senior utility player Kaitlyn Felsing (.370) and sophomore second baseman Lucy Sweeney (.371) have also been major contributors.

Graff is happy to see the underclassmen make a difference.

“It's more prideful in seeing the younger girls take their part,” she said. “I knew we had it in us, but it was certain players being able to step up and contribute to their true abilities. There's a lot of young players that stepped up this year. They opened up and weren't afraid to make mistakes.”

It's the kind of mentally tough, team-first approach the OLSH softball team believed in months before it ever saw a result in the win column.

“We trust each other as we are truly sisters in one big family,” Graff said. “(Coach Quinn) wanted to emphasize how much companionship pays off. If you can't trust them as if they are your family, how do you trust them if they were your teammate? It's not a one-person sport. ... It takes an entire team around you.”

