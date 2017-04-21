Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: West Allegheny shuts out Chartiers Valley

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 21, 2017, 10:48 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Nick Ross and Michael Starkman each knocked in a run in the top of the seventh inning to lift No. 1 West Allegheny to a 2-0 victory over Chartiers Valley in a Section 2-5A baseball game Friday afternoon.

Austin Hendrick allowed one hit in six innings and earned the win, and Starkman had the save for the Indians (10-1, 5-1). Ross Wilkerson took the loss for Chartiers Valley (5-6, 4-2).

Mt. Lebanon 6, Upper St. Clair 5 — Nick Shaub had a two-run double as Mt. Lebanon (8-5, 4-2) won a Section 3-6A game.

North Hills 1, Fox Chapel 0 (8 inn.) — J.T. Mazula knocked in Brian Farabaugh in the top of the eighth inning to give North Hills (9-3, 4-2) a Section 1-5A win. Farabaugh tripled earlier in the inning.

South Park 14, West Mifflin 2 — Winning pitcher Tyler Bywalski and Adam Morris each went 3 for 5 with three RBIs as No. 2 South Park (12-1, 7-0) won in Section 3-4A.

Burrell 2, Valley 1 (8 inn.) — Winning pitcher Dean Edwards drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth to give the Bucs (4-5, 3-2) a Section 1-3A victory. Losing pitcher Shawn Demharter had a no-hitter through five innings, Edwards through four. Valley (6-5, 2-3) tied the game when Jake McNabb scored following a double with two outs in the seventh.

Vincentian Academy 6, Eden Christian Academy 3 — Kyler Fedko had an RBI triple and Christian Fedko had an RBI double in the seventh inning to lead No. 1 Vincentian Academy (7-3, 5-0) to a Section 1-A win.

Softball

Pine-Richland 11, Butler 8 — Brie Horrell and Jackie Hansen each homered as Pine-Richland (6-4, 3-3) earned a win in Section 3-6A.

Fox Chapel 9, Penn Hills 3 — In Section 2-6A, winning pitcher Calle Zemkowski was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Gretchen Angerman had three RBIs as Fox Chapel (4-5, 3-2) earned a win.

South Park 15, Charleroi 0 (4 inn.) — Kaitlyn Pavlick hit two home runs, and Jill Davison had one as No. 2 South Park (8-1, 6-0) won a Section 3-3A game. Jess Dean threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts.

South Allegheny 9, Brentwood 1 — Sidney Kirkwood was 3 for 4 with a double and RBI as No. 5 South Allegheny (5-1, 3-1) won a nonsection game. Sarah Pribanic threw a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.