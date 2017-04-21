Pittsburgh high school roundup: West Allegheny shuts out Chartiers Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nick Ross and Michael Starkman each knocked in a run in the top of the seventh inning to lift No. 1 West Allegheny to a 2-0 victory over Chartiers Valley in a Section 2-5A baseball game Friday afternoon.

Austin Hendrick allowed one hit in six innings and earned the win, and Starkman had the save for the Indians (10-1, 5-1). Ross Wilkerson took the loss for Chartiers Valley (5-6, 4-2).

Mt. Lebanon 6, Upper St. Clair 5 — Nick Shaub had a two-run double as Mt. Lebanon (8-5, 4-2) won a Section 3-6A game.

North Hills 1, Fox Chapel 0 (8 inn.) — J.T. Mazula knocked in Brian Farabaugh in the top of the eighth inning to give North Hills (9-3, 4-2) a Section 1-5A win. Farabaugh tripled earlier in the inning.

South Park 14, West Mifflin 2 — Winning pitcher Tyler Bywalski and Adam Morris each went 3 for 5 with three RBIs as No. 2 South Park (12-1, 7-0) won in Section 3-4A.

Burrell 2, Valley 1 (8 inn.) — Winning pitcher Dean Edwards drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth to give the Bucs (4-5, 3-2) a Section 1-3A victory. Losing pitcher Shawn Demharter had a no-hitter through five innings, Edwards through four. Valley (6-5, 2-3) tied the game when Jake McNabb scored following a double with two outs in the seventh.

Vincentian Academy 6, Eden Christian Academy 3 — Kyler Fedko had an RBI triple and Christian Fedko had an RBI double in the seventh inning to lead No. 1 Vincentian Academy (7-3, 5-0) to a Section 1-A win.

Softball

Pine-Richland 11, Butler 8 — Brie Horrell and Jackie Hansen each homered as Pine-Richland (6-4, 3-3) earned a win in Section 3-6A.

Fox Chapel 9, Penn Hills 3 — In Section 2-6A, winning pitcher Calle Zemkowski was 3 for 5 with two RBIs, and Gretchen Angerman had three RBIs as Fox Chapel (4-5, 3-2) earned a win.

South Park 15, Charleroi 0 (4 inn.) — Kaitlyn Pavlick hit two home runs, and Jill Davison had one as No. 2 South Park (8-1, 6-0) won a Section 3-3A game. Jess Dean threw a two-hitter with seven strikeouts.

South Allegheny 9, Brentwood 1 — Sidney Kirkwood was 3 for 4 with a double and RBI as No. 5 South Allegheny (5-1, 3-1) won a nonsection game. Sarah Pribanic threw a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts.