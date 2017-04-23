Plate discipline boosts Shaler softball

Kayla Seidl is so confident when waiting for a pitch to come in, she can clear her head and identify what's coming. The second baseman for the Shaler softball team is comfortable she will be patient enough to wait for the right pitch.

“I don't hear the fans or anything screaming,” Seidl said.

The Titans' cool demeanor last week rocketed their batting average to .329. Shaler scored 27 runs in victories over South Park and North Allegheny. In a rematch against the Section 3-6A rival Tigers, Shaler had 17 hits and plated 15 runs in nine innings. The Titans (6-2, 4-2) lost the first meeting with North Allegheny, 5-3, on April 4.

Shaler coach Skip Palmer believes the Titans have bought in after a slow start at the plate. The Titans had 13 runs in their first four games and 45 in the four since.

“When we were going against those teams, we weren't good with discipline,” Palmer said. “We were going after bad pitches, it was causing us to fly out or ground out. The kids have become much better at the plate with their discipline with going after good pitches and knowing the count.”

Following a bases-loaded walk by Devon Smith, Seidl forced North Allegheny into extra innings with a sacrifice fly. Lindsey Lakatos and Leah Schoenian each hit two-run singles in the ninth to help the Titans pull away. Lauren Miller also contributed an RBI single.

Seidl felt the team looked long removed from the nervous bunch that started the season.

“We have a lot of kids who don't have a ton of varsity experience,” Seidl said. “I think it was a lot of nerves at the beginning. Everyone wanted to go up and get a hit. Everyone was swinging at anything.”

Palmer said at the start of a season, players need time to adjust to high school competition again.

“What happens is, when the season starts, a lot of these kids are doing the same thing they did in the summer league,” Palmer said. “They aren't disciplined at all in the summer league. They have to believe in what we're doing and in our philosophy. It takes time to get them believing in what you're doing again.”

Shaler's slugfest victory showed the Titans can win multiple ways now. Earlier in the season, Shaler proved it can grind out wins.

“It gives us a lot more confidence,” Seidl said. “We believe in ourselves and now we can do anything we want to do. It's a big confidence boost.”

