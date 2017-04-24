Shaheen off to fast start for Quaker Valley softball

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rachel Shaheen has been on a tear for the Quaker Valley softball team.

A senior shortstop/pitcher, she has batted .643 in seven games and made only one error Quakers coach Anthony Ross can remember.

Shaheen, 18, of Aleppo plans to walk on at NCAA Division I Liberty next season and said she needed to put in extra work to do that.

Shaheen, who is 5-foot-4, had her heart set on the Flames after attending their fall camp in Lynchburg, Va. They are coached by Dot Richardson, a two-time Olympic gold medalist on Team USA.

Ross said Shaheen is dedicated and works on her skills all the time.

“She puts her mind to it, she'll do it,” he said.

Shaheen is one of four seniors for Quaker Valley, who started 0-7 overall and 0-6 in Section 3-4A.

Catcher Lyndsey Garbee and first baseman Maria Beatty have batted .400 and .375, respectively, in seven games. Claire Rengers is a pitcher.

“They're all hitting better,” said Ross, in his third year with the Quakers.

Quaker Valley has not won a section game since 2012, when it was in Class AA. Overall since then, it has won only 12 times.

Ross said a middle school team is in its second year and should produce a steady stream of players.

“We had a lot of new girls join this year and a lot of former players quit,” said Rengers, 17, of Sewickley. “For having half of our team be new to the sport, I'm proud of my team and constantly see improvement.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.