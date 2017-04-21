Loss doesn't keep Kiski Area softball from playoff chase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Kiski Area softball team arrived at Franklin Regional on Friday with the hopes of bouncing back from Tuesday's Section 1-5A loss to Plum and avenging a home defeat at the hands of the Panthers late last month.

Franklin Regional had other ideas as it scored the final five runs for a 12-7 victory.

“We're going to keep carrying forward because the girls have grit and perseverence,” Kiski Area coach Maggie Jones said.

“We're still in good shape for the playoffs. I know we have a lot of good games left in us.”

Franklin Regional's win, coupled with Penn-Trafford's 16-10 loss to Plum on Friday, put the Panthers in first place in the section with an 8-1 record.

The Warriors are in second at 7-2, and the Cavaliers are tied for third with Armstrong at 6-3.

Kiski Area steps away from section play Saturday to host Roane County, W.Va., at noon. The Cavaliers will try to get on track in section play Tuesday when they play at Gateway.

The Cavaliers played Friday's game without junior Jesse Simendinger and sophomore Megan Andre, who were both injured. Jones said she hopes to have both back in the lineup soon.

Franklin Regional collected 10 hits and took advantage of seven Kiski Area errors. Erin Weaver was the losing pitcher, but only four of the 12 runs were earned.

“We just can't do that when we play good teams like Franklin Regional,” Jones said.

Kiski Area fell behind 7-1 after two innings, but rallied with three runs in the third and three in the fourth. Courtney Moyer had three of her team's nine hits with a double and two singles, SMoyer had three RBIs.

Alex Graf added a two-run double in the third, and Weaver helped her cause with a run-scoring single in the fourth.

“These girls have heart, and they believe in each other,” Jones said. “They weren't going to give up, and they battled.”

Julia Yurinko went 3 for 3 with three RBIs for Franklin Regional. Sam Hlozek and Jocelyn Behr each drove in two.

Mallory Halleck led off the Panthers' half of the fourth with a walk. She moved to third on a double by Brooke Zanotto and came home on a throwing error to make it 8-7.

Kiski Area was held without a hit over the final three innings. The only base runner, which reached on an error in the sixth, was erased on a double play.

“It wasn't one of our best games, but we kept going,” FR coach Jim Armstrong said. “When (Kiski) tied it, it was a new ballgame, and we had to refocus.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.