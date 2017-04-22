Yough softball suffocates Latrobe for 9th straight win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Yough softball players and coaches put on a youth clinic after Saturday morning's nonsection game against Latrobe.

The Cougars' defense put on a clinic during the game.

Backed by an unflappable unit that made 17 ground-ball putouts — including eight by junior shortstop Hannah Bach — sophomore pitcher Kierra Waywood hurled a complete-game two-hitter and Class 4A No. 1 Yough blanked 6A No. 3 Latrobe, 3-0, in a nonsection game in Herminie.

“I have so much confidence in my defense,” said Waywood, who struck out three and walked one. “It was cold today and my hand swelled, and my shoes were all packed with mud. It's nice to know they're going to make it easier behind you.”

Yough (11-1), the PIAA Class AAA champion last season, has won nine straight games. This one was built with airtight gloves and a quick start.

The Cougars scored all three runs in the first inning as the first four hitters — Bach, juniors Nina Maroney and Aubrie Mance, and senior Alona Sleith — had hits. Mance drove in Bach with a single, and Sleith ripped a double to the gap in left-center to score Maroney and Mance, who played catcher.

After that, offense was scarce but defensive play was crisper than the pregame windchill. Bach, Sleith (at third) and Waywood all made sharp throws to first. Bach displayed a strong arm.

“We work on situational defense for an hour every day in practice,” Yough coach Dutch Harvey said. “We expect our girls to make the plays. I doubt there are many teams out there that put as much time into defense as we do. We're more worried about the plays you don't get wrong.”

Waywood took a no-hitter into the fifth before Aimee Siecinski singled. Sarah Blair added a hit in the sixth.

“Everything was on the ground, and they made the plays,” Latrobe coach Rick Kozusko said. “They hit the ball well early on and earned the win.”

Olivia Miller had Yough's other hit, which flew over the centerfielder's head in the third.

“We were fortunate to come out and score a few,” Harvey said. “We've been starting well but then sort of getting caught in a rut. We have to keep the runs coming and make sure we finish games.”

Latrobe (4-4) was without three starters but played evenly with the Cougars for the better part of five innings.

“We had some girls playing some new positions, but our girls played well,” Kozusko said. “We couldn't find a way to scratch back in it.”

Sophomore Kylie Myers took the loss but struck out six and settled in after a raspy start. Yough only had five hits — none after the third inning — and left six on base.

Yough did make one error, and Harvey immediately pulled the player who made it from the game. Yough's program has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to errors.

“If you don't make routine plays, you're coming off the field,” Harvey said.

To the player's credit, the error came on the only fly ball hit by Latrobe.

“It's high-strung out there because you don't want to mess up,” Waywood said. “But it helps us focus and concentrate on not making any mistakes.”

Said Harvey: “Latrobe is a good team. From now on, we want our nonsection schedule to include only 6A and 5A teams. We want to eliminate teams below us in class. Playing the good 6A and 5A teams is what makes you better.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.