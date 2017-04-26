Junior catcher Santillo helps Baldwin to fast start

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carly Santillo's stock behind the plate just keeps rising.

Santillo, a junior catcher on the Baldwin softball team, owns defensive skills that are second to none.

Through nine games, Santillo had recorded 47 putouts in 47 chances, increasing her perfect career defensive total to 140 putouts in 140 chances.

And she had allowed only 10 stolen bases in 30-plus attempts in her three-year varsity career.

“Carly is one of the most durable and consistent players we have,” coach Vince Sortino said. “She has been a starter at catcher since her freshman year. She is a hard worker and good teammate.”

Santillo, who has made a verbal commitment to Pitt-Johnstown, also is a catalyst at the plate with a .593 batting average and .778 slugging percentage.

She helped propel Baldwin to first place with a 7-1 record in Section 1-6A. The Highlanders held a slight edge over Canon-McMillan (6-1) and Bethel Park (5-2).

“At the rate we are going, I know we can make it far this season,” Santillo said. “It's not necessarily our playing abilities, but (because of) our effort and attitude as a team. I have high expectations for us.”

The Highlanders (8-2) were hitting .388 as a team late last week, to go along with a robust .584 slugging percentage.

Junior shortstop Taylor Dadig, who plans to continue her career at George Mason, led the club offensively with a .600 batting average and .833 slugging percentage.

“Taylor is one of the hardest batters to get out in the WPIAL, and she has great defensive skills,” Sortino said. “She is an elite athlete with an amazing work ethic.”

Santillo and Addison Tagg, a sophomore pitcher, were next-in-line in the Baldwin hitting department. Tagg led the club with an .875 slugging percentage, to go along with her .542 batting average.

Other leading hitters included freshman second baseman Cassie Carlson (.400), senior left fielder Katie Knezevich (.385), senior third baseman Samantha Wampler (.357), junior center fielder Emma Bertz (.346) and freshman first baseman Allison Murray (.333).

“Cassie starts at second base and is our leadoff hitter,” Sortino said. “She is only a freshman and plays at a high intensity level.”

Murray and Wampler, a Carlow recruit, also owned .704 and 667 slugging percentages, respectively; with Carlson at .520 and Betz at .500.

“Sam has been a mainstay at third base,” Sortino said. “She has great defensive skills and is a power hitter. She is a great team leader.”

Baldwin has advanced to the WPIAL playoffs for seven consecutive years, and finished in double digits in the win column in each season. The Highlanders, who lost to Hempfield, 2-0, in last year's WPIAL finals, have ended up 13-5 overall the past two seasons.

Baldwin blanked Brashear on Saturday, 15-0, to improve to 8-2 overall. The Highlanders have tied for first place in section play the past two years; Knezevich said the team is gearing for third straight section title in 2017.

“We are expected to work hard every day, and work toward our goal of winning the section championship,” Knezevich said.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.