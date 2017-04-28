Softball teams relying on multiple pitchers to keep batters guessing

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For decades prior to 2011, high school softball was a pitcher's game.

If a team had an imposing ace, one who could make batters flail at fastballs and turn contact into a wheel of chance, it was lights out for opponents.

“You didn't need a whole lot of relief,” longtime Hempfield coach Bob Kalp said.

Power pitchers once threw every pitch of every inning and were as feared as lightning, as immovable as Lady Liberty, in the circle.

Not getting shut out against them was an accomplishment.

But the game grew some offense six years ago when the rubber inside the pitchers' circle was moved back three feet from home plate — 43 feet instead of the long-standing 40.

As much to do with safety as it did bolstering offense, the move changed the game.

Suddenly, power was restored to hitters as runs became more plentiful and pitchers had to learn how to make the ball curve and rise more.

“I still think it's a pitcher's game,” said Mt. Pleasant coach Lauren Shaheen, a former ace at Hempfield. “Good pitching beats good hitting any day. Even if you give up a few hits.

“I think the interest in pitching overall has increased.”

A natural extension of better hitting has caused a retort from the bullpen. Sure, Hempfield still has Morgan Ryan, the latest in a long line of feared hurlers to bring capital K's to the program. But even Hempfield has followed one of the latest trends in softball: using multiple pitchers.

“If you have three good pitchers, you use them,” Latrobe coach Rick Kozusko said. “They can bring a different skill set, so to speak.”

Latrobe's three pitchers are seniors Meredith Carr and Ashley Pagliei, and sophomore Kiley Myers. Each has thrown at least 11 innings.

Carr appeared to be the full-timer coming into the season, but first-year coach Kozusko is experimenting with a trio of starters.

Latrobe has used all three in a single game, a feat that would have been unheard of years back.

“It was a transition because for my first two years it was just me,” Carr said. “You know you're not going to have the weight of every single game on your shoulders, but you also know if you struggle there is someone there to back you up.”

Hempfield, which is seeking a WPIAL three-peat and a second consecutive PIAA title, has dabbled with two pitchers, Ryan and junior Maddie Uschock.

“We have been fortunate to always have pitchers,” Kalp said. “When we won the state title in 1998, Tina Skelly only pitched three innings in the championship game. Danielle Resovich came in to get the win. She was the only girl in our program to win a WPIAL and PIAA title until Morgan came along.”

Kalp said his use of two pitchers this season has more to do with next season. The best programs revel in success now but are several steps ahead with a nod to the future.

“We have thrown Maddie against some lesser opponents,” Kalp said. “If you don't take precautions now, you won't be ready for next year.”

Penn-Trafford uses two freshmen pitchers: equal parts necessity and equity.

Mt. Pleasant also throws two: junior Meadow Uncapher, a Seton Hill recruit, and sophomore Carolyn Alincic.

“We have two very commanding pitchers,” Shaheen said.

Hempfield was long known for having heat-throwing pitchers: Jaci Kalp, Tina Skelly, Shaheen — the list goes on. Ryan (9-0) is among the program's best, too, and has two WPIAL titles and a PIAA championship to prove it.

Kalp's daughter is the standard-bearer for pitching dominance. She struck out 997 — an inconceivable 16.5 per seven innings — from 1993-96. She threw 424 innings in her career and rarely needed help.

Hope Pehrson also was a lone ranger in the circle. She tossed a program-record 432 innings from 2010-13.

“The big question is always, when do you go to relief?” Bob Kalp said.

Kalp said the new circle distance was a huge change but had its benefits.

“College has always been 43 feet, so you had girls going from high school where it was 40, to college where it was 43,” Kalp said. “It was a big adjustment.”

Ryan said she has thought about what it might be like to pitch from 40 feet away. But she is a fan of using more than one pitcher.

“It's nice to know you have that second pitcher ready to get the job done,” said Ryan, a Notre Dame recruit. “And it's nice to get someone like Maddie experience. The main thing is having a great defense. I am never afraid to face the other team's toughest hitter because I have that defense behind me.”

Yough won the PIAA Class AAA title last season, and senior Macy Mularski did most of the heavy lifting: 20-3 record, 0.84 ERA, 208 strikeouts.

But the Cougars have gone circle-by-committee this season, with sophomore Kierra Waywood, junior Shelby Lawrenzi, senior Alona Sleith and junior Karlie Clark all logging innings.

“We played four when we went to Florida (to open the season),” coach Dutch Harvey said. “With us it's, if you give up three runs you're coming out. When that happens, it kind of snowballs. We want to have a fresh arm in there if things go bad.”

Waywood is good enough to be the staff ace, but she said having a bullpen is a nice cushion should she struggle or have her airtight defense miss a few grounders.

“Any time I can go out and take my spot and be successful, it's great,” she said. “But if not, I know another girl is ready to go in.”

Kozusko said using three pitchers has created internal competition. Carr agrees.

“Sure, everyone wants to pitch every inning of every game,” she said. “But I think we can push each other.”

“And they can complement each other well,” Kozusko said. “It's still a work in progress.

“It can be a feel thing,” Kozusko said of using more than one pitcher in a game. “When we played Hempfield, the plan was (to use three pitchers). We didn't want their lineup to see the same pitcher twice. It's game-to-game in terms of what we do.”

Moving the circle back was the game-changer, Harvey said. It was the move that helped make teams develop more arms.

“That's the key to it all,” the coach said. “When it was 40 feet, they could blow it by you. Look at Waywood. She gets up to 60, 61 (mph). At 40 feet, you'd add another six miles per hour. It makes a big difference.”

Hitting, coaches say, has evolved to combat the pitching. Batters have better technique — and power — with less slap-hitters and more gappers arising from top to bottom in lineups.

“It's a hitters' game,” Harvey said. “You stack your batters. You have to be able to string together hits.”

Small ball still exists and has a key role in the game, but extra-base hits trump bunts in the modern game.

It also helps that bats have larger barrels and sweet spots.

“Hitting is improving,” Kozusko said. “But movement pitches help the pitchers. They have more room to make the ball move.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.