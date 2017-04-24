Ryan dominant as top-ranked Hempfield shuts out Shaler

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shaler was late arriving to Hempfield Monday afternoon for a Class 6A nonsection softball game.

The Titans' bats also were lagging behind against Hempfield pitcher Morgan Ryan.

The decorated Notre Dame recruit struck out nine of the 20 hitters she faced with glove-popping speed and the Spartans hacked around 13 hits, including five doubles, on the way to a lopsided, 13-0 victory in light rain at Robert Kalp Field.

Shaler's trip to Westmoreland County took longer than the game. It was over in 4 1⁄ 2 innings and the top-ranked Spartans are now 12-0.

Shaler (6-3) beat visiting Hempfield, 5-2, on April 27 of last year. Hempfield has won 26 straight games since, posting 12 shutouts along the way. But that defeat still weighed on Ryan's mind. She admitted it had been festering and that she wanted another shot at the Titans.

“That loss left a bad taste in our mouths,” said Ryan, who allowed three hits and walked two while improving to 8-0 for the season and has 59 career wins, two shy of Jaci Kalp's all-time record (61).

“I didn't feel like I was at my best in that game. I knew Shaler was a good hitting team so I had to bring my A-game. Our hitting came together, 1 through 9, and we had some solid hits.”

From the onset, Hempfield silenced any confidence Shaler brought to a game that some expected to be closer.

Ryan, who has been clocked at 65 mph of late, fired fastballs past Shaler hitters and her offense found gaps and kept the base paths moving with hard-hit shots.

The two-time defending WPIAL champion and returning state champion Spartans continue to be machine-like. A barrage of hits easily erased some rare miscues by Hempfield: a miscommunication-induced single by Shaler and an uncharacteristic error by the Spartans.

Offense reinforced Ryan's performance.

Senior Jordan Bernard ripped two doubles and drove in three runs, while Kelsey Tobin had two hits and two RBIs, Jenna Osikowicz added two RBIs, Ali Belgiovane and Autumn Beasley scored three times each, and Ryan doubled and drove in one for the Spartans.

Shaler, a formidable opponent that had scored 40 runs during a five-game winning streak that is now history, had not seen a pitcher like Ryan.

“Shaler is a good hitting team; this is a nice win for us against a team that will probably be in the playoffs,” Hempfield coach Bob Kalp said. “We knew we'd have to go to work and compete. We thought we'd be able to score some runs.”

Leading 6-0, Hempfield scored three times in the third and four in the fourth. Bernard's two-run double made it 8-0.

“Bernard hits some absolute shots,” Kalp said.

Shaler used three pitchers. Hempfield chased starter Lily Buckshaw after two innings. Two more pitchers had less luck against the Spartans' barrels.

“We knew (Shaler) wasn't going to get a ton against Morgan,” Kalp said. “We didn't let them put up any crooked numbers.”

Three wild pitches led to runs in the fourth.

Kayla Seidl doubled for the Titans in the fifth but Ryan rang up a strikeout and forced a groundout to end it.

Kalp said he did not bring up last year's game against Shaler to his players.

“Nah,” he said. “Didn't have to. And we don't worry about streaks. We want to win one in a row. The other ones are in the past, behind us.”

Hempfield had a post-win college signing inside the concession stand. Beasley, the team's home run leader with four, was recognized for signing with Shenandoah University, a Division III school in Winchester, Va.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.