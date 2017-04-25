Riverview softball gains confidence after holding off Jeannette

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Riverview softball team battled through rain and a furious late-game Jeannette comeback to score a Section 3-A victory Tuesday at Riverside Park in Oakmont.

The Raiders built five- and six-run leads before holding on for an 11-9 triumph.

The win was Riverview's second in a row overall and first in section play since an 8-1 loss to section leader Leechburg on April 18. The Raiders upped their section record to 5-3 ahead of a game at second-place St. Joseph on Thursday.

“That was an important win for us,” said Raiders third-baseman Alivia Acierno, who singled, tripled and drove in four runs in Tuesday's win.

“It really boosts our confidence heading into our next couple of games.”

A drizzle through the early innings increased in the latter stages and made things challenging for both teams. But the game continued.

Riverview coach Jim Ashbaugh said he was proud of the way the defense and pitcher Alyssa Cappa kept their cool in the face of the comeback.

Jeannette scored four runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

Two of the three Jayhawks runs in their final at-bat came on a two-run double from Abby Mortimore. That hit made it 11-8.

The third run came with two outs, and with a runner on, Jeannette shortstop Savannah Berry came up representing the tying run.

However, Cappa beared down and struck out Berry to end the threat and the game.

“It got a little sloppy after the fifth,” Ashbaugh said. “It was some tough conditions, and Alyssa was struggling a little bit throwing the ball where she wanted to. But she and the other girls hung in there tough. We made the plays when we needed to make them.

“Jeannette played very tough, and they are a solid team. I knew they wouldn't quit. Every time we thought we had enough runs, they would answer.”

Jeannette came to Riverside Park hoping to improve its section standing in the race for the WPIAL playoffs. The Jayhawks, however, slipped to 2-4 in the section and fell to 3-5 overall.

“This was one we wanted because Riverview had beaten us in the first game,” Jeannette coach Zac Karas said. “But I liked the way we battled back and didn't give up. We have time. We're only halfway through section play. I am glad we were able to get the game in because we have a pretty full schedule down the stretch as it is.”

Riverview collected nine hits and also took advantage of seven Jeannette errors.

The Raiders scored six runs in the bottom of the third, and all six runs were unearned as the Jayhawks had four errors in that inning alone.

The big hit of the inning was a bases-clearing triple from Acierno, and Molly Collins and Kate Davis each drove in a run.

Collins singled three times and finished the game with two RBIs, while Davis singled twice and tallied three runs batted in.

Jeannette grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Kara Johnston led off the game with an infield single and later scored on a single from Hannah Poth. The Jayhawks left the bases loaded.

Jeannette stranded six in scoring position for the game, including runners on second and third in the fifth. Cappa gave up nine hits and two walks, but she also struck out nine.

Riverview answered Jeannette's first-inning run with one of its own in the bottom of the frame.

Cappa led off with a triple to left, and with two outs, she came home on Acierno's single.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.