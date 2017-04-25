Westmoreland high school roundup: Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin track teams tie for 1st
Updated less than a minute ago
The Hempfield, Latrobe and Norwin boys and girls track teams are all headed to the WPIAL team playoffs after the respective squads tied for the Section 1-AAA championship.
The Norwin girls upset five-time reigning champion Hempfield, 87-63, to give the Spartans their first loss since 2011, a span of 65 dual meets. The Norwin boys defeated Hempfield, 94-56. Because Latrobe swept Norwin and Hempfield swept Latrobe earlier this season, all three boys and girls teams finished tied for first at 4-1 and advance to the postseason.
In Section 4-AA, the Derry boys and girls clinched the section championship.
Softball
Hempfield 6, Fox Chapel 2 — Morgan Ryan threw a three hitter with 14 strikeouts as the No. 1 Spartans (13-0, 7-0) continued their perfect season with a Section 2-6A victory. Hempfield entered the sixth inning ahead 2-0 before Stacey Walling added a two-run home run to secure the win.
Latrobe 12, Penn Hills 2 (5 inn.) — Makayla Munchinski and Sarah Blair each totaled three RBIs and scored twice in a Section 2-6A contest as Latrobe (5-5, 4-2) ended a four-game losing skid to get back to .500.
Norwin 17, Allderdice 0 — Natalie Krzywiec tossed a no-hitter with five strikeouts that guided the Knights (4-6, 4-3) to a Section 2-6A victory. Norwin had just one hit but took advantage of Allderdice walks.
Franklin Regional 8, Greensburg Salem 1 — Franklin Regional (10-3, 9-1) pounced to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning of Section 1-5A win against Greensburg Salem (3-8, 3-7). Brooke Zanotto and Julia Yurinko both homered and knocked in three RBIs for FR. Mattie White homered for the Golden Lions. Angalee Beall earned the victory, throwing a complete game with eight strikeouts.
Knoch 5, Derry 0 — Morgan Kelly and losing pitcher Sam Detore each doubled but Derry (3-6, 2-5) lost in Section 1-4A.
Mt. Pleasant 8, Highlands 3 — In Section 1-4A, Addy Kubasky went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Mt. Pleasant (6-2, 5-2), which has won five of its last six games. Meadow Uncapher struck out six in the win.
Yough 11, West Mifflin 0 (5 inn.) — Kierra Waywood guided Yough (12-1, 9-0) to its 10th straight victory with a three-hit shutout to remain atop Section 2-4A. Aubrie Mance hit a home run, and Hannah Christner added a triple and three RBIs.
Southmoreland 12, Charleroi 1 (6 inn.) — Katie Troisi-Clark and Makenna Myers each had an extra-base hit to highlight their three-hit efforts, as Southmoreland (6-3, 5-3) cruised to a Section 3-3A victory. Sophia Gatti tossed a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.
Riverview 11, Jeannette 9 — The host Raiders (6-4, 5-3) built an 8-2 lead after four innings and withstood a late rally by the Jayhawks (3-5, 2-4) in Section 3-A action at a rainy Riverside Park. Abby Mortimore collected two hits, one a double, and drove in three for Jeannette, while Hannah Poth added two hits and an RBI.
Baseball
Latrobe 10, Woodland Hills 0 (6 inn.) — Zach Kokoska threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts in five innings as No. 1 Latrobe (10-2, 8-0) earned a Section 3-5A win. Ryan Augustine was 2 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs for the Wildcats.