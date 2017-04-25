Westmoreland high school roundup: Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin track teams tie for 1st

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Hempfield, Latrobe and Norwin boys and girls track teams are all headed to the WPIAL team playoffs after the respective squads tied for the Section 1-AAA championship.

The Norwin girls upset five-time reigning champion Hempfield, 87-63, to give the Spartans their first loss since 2011, a span of 65 dual meets. The Norwin boys defeated Hempfield, 94-56. Because Latrobe swept Norwin and Hempfield swept Latrobe earlier this season, all three boys and girls teams finished tied for first at 4-1 and advance to the postseason.

In Section 4-AA, the Derry boys and girls clinched the section championship.

Softball

Hempfield 6, Fox Chapel 2 — Morgan Ryan threw a three hitter with 14 strikeouts as the No. 1 Spartans (13-0, 7-0) continued their perfect season with a Section 2-6A victory. Hempfield entered the sixth inning ahead 2-0 before Stacey Walling added a two-run home run to secure the win.

Latrobe 12, Penn Hills 2 (5 inn.) — Makayla Munchinski and Sarah Blair each totaled three RBIs and scored twice in a Section 2-6A contest as Latrobe (5-5, 4-2) ended a four-game losing skid to get back to .500.

Norwin 17, Allderdice 0 — Natalie Krzywiec tossed a no-hitter with five strikeouts that guided the Knights (4-6, 4-3) to a Section 2-6A victory. Norwin had just one hit but took advantage of Allderdice walks.

Franklin Regional 8, Greensburg Salem 1 — Franklin Regional (10-3, 9-1) pounced to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning of Section 1-5A win against Greensburg Salem (3-8, 3-7). Brooke Zanotto and Julia Yurinko both homered and knocked in three RBIs for FR. Mattie White homered for the Golden Lions. Angalee Beall earned the victory, throwing a complete game with eight strikeouts.

Knoch 5, Derry 0 — Morgan Kelly and losing pitcher Sam Detore each doubled but Derry (3-6, 2-5) lost in Section 1-4A.

Mt. Pleasant 8, Highlands 3 — In Section 1-4A, Addy Kubasky went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Mt. Pleasant (6-2, 5-2), which has won five of its last six games. Meadow Uncapher struck out six in the win.

Yough 11, West Mifflin 0 (5 inn.) — Kierra Waywood guided Yough (12-1, 9-0) to its 10th straight victory with a three-hit shutout to remain atop Section 2-4A. Aubrie Mance hit a home run, and Hannah Christner added a triple and three RBIs.

Southmoreland 12, Charleroi 1 (6 inn.) — Katie Troisi-Clark and Makenna Myers each had an extra-base hit to highlight their three-hit efforts, as Southmoreland (6-3, 5-3) cruised to a Section 3-3A victory. Sophia Gatti tossed a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Riverview 11, Jeannette 9 — The host Raiders (6-4, 5-3) built an 8-2 lead after four innings and withstood a late rally by the Jayhawks (3-5, 2-4) in Section 3-A action at a rainy Riverside Park. Abby Mortimore collected two hits, one a double, and drove in three for Jeannette, while Hannah Poth added two hits and an RBI.

Baseball

Latrobe 10, Woodland Hills 0 (6 inn.) — Zach Kokoska threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts in five innings as No. 1 Latrobe (10-2, 8-0) earned a Section 3-5A win. Ryan Augustine was 2 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs for the Wildcats.