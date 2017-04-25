Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

Westmoreland high school roundup: Hempfield, Latrobe, Norwin track teams tie for 1st

Staff Reports | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 9:45 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Brooke Zanotto (15) is congratulated by head coach Jim Armstrong following her 3-run homer as Greensburg Salem third baseman Shay Stevens (right) looks on during the first inning on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Mia Miller makes the catch of a fly ball to left field in the fifth inning against Greensburg Salem on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional baserunner Mallory Halleck is tagged out on a stolen base attempt by Greensburg Salem third baseman Shay Stevens in the third inning on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Mallory Halleck (27) makes the catch of a fly ball by Greensburg Salem's Shay Stevens in the seventh inning on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Maddie White (16) and her teammates watch her home run ball clear the outfield fence in the third inning against Franklin Regional on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Maddie White (16) pitches in the fifth inning against Franklin Regional on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Chrissy Kemerer (45) grounds out in the sixth inning against Greensburg Salem on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Hannah O'Brien catches Franklin Regional's Chrissy Kemerer's fly ball to right field in the second inning on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Maddie White (16) is met at home plate by her teammates following her home run in the third inning against Franklin Regional on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Chrissy Kemerer (45) can't beat the throw to Greensburg Salem first baseman Emily Monihan (left) following a ground ball to shortstop in fourth inning on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Mallory Halleck connects for a base hit to right field in the third inning against Greensburg Salem on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Maddie White pitches against Franklin Regional on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem shortstop Tiffany Bruzda throws out Franklin Regional's Mia Miller on a ground ball in the first inning on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional pitcher Angalee Beall pitches the final out of her complete game 3-hitter against Greensburg Salem on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Beall struck out nine batters as Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Julia Yurinko is congratulated by head coach Jim Armstrong as she rounds third base following her home run in the fifth inning against Greensburg Salem on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional second baseman Mallory Halleck makes a play on a ground ball for the first out of the sixth inning against Greensburg Salem on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Emily Monihan flies out to shortstop in the fourth inning against Franklin Regional on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional pitcher Angalee Beall pitches in the first inning against Greensburg Salem on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.

Updated less than a minute ago

The Hempfield, Latrobe and Norwin boys and girls track teams are all headed to the WPIAL team playoffs after the respective squads tied for the Section 1-AAA championship.

The Norwin girls upset five-time reigning champion Hempfield, 87-63, to give the Spartans their first loss since 2011, a span of 65 dual meets. The Norwin boys defeated Hempfield, 94-56. Because Latrobe swept Norwin and Hempfield swept Latrobe earlier this season, all three boys and girls teams finished tied for first at 4-1 and advance to the postseason.

In Section 4-AA, the Derry boys and girls clinched the section championship.

Softball

Hempfield 6, Fox Chapel 2 — Morgan Ryan threw a three hitter with 14 strikeouts as the No. 1 Spartans (13-0, 7-0) continued their perfect season with a Section 2-6A victory. Hempfield entered the sixth inning ahead 2-0 before Stacey Walling added a two-run home run to secure the win.

Latrobe 12, Penn Hills 2 (5 inn.) — Makayla Munchinski and Sarah Blair each totaled three RBIs and scored twice in a Section 2-6A contest as Latrobe (5-5, 4-2) ended a four-game losing skid to get back to .500.

Norwin 17, Allderdice 0 — Natalie Krzywiec tossed a no-hitter with five strikeouts that guided the Knights (4-6, 4-3) to a Section 2-6A victory. Norwin had just one hit but took advantage of Allderdice walks.

Franklin Regional 8, Greensburg Salem 1 — Franklin Regional (10-3, 9-1) pounced to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning of Section 1-5A win against Greensburg Salem (3-8, 3-7). Brooke Zanotto and Julia Yurinko both homered and knocked in three RBIs for FR. Mattie White homered for the Golden Lions. Angalee Beall earned the victory, throwing a complete game with eight strikeouts.

Knoch 5, Derry 0 — Morgan Kelly and losing pitcher Sam Detore each doubled but Derry (3-6, 2-5) lost in Section 1-4A.

Mt. Pleasant 8, Highlands 3 — In Section 1-4A, Addy Kubasky went 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Mt. Pleasant (6-2, 5-2), which has won five of its last six games. Meadow Uncapher struck out six in the win.

Yough 11, West Mifflin 0 (5 inn.) — Kierra Waywood guided Yough (12-1, 9-0) to its 10th straight victory with a three-hit shutout to remain atop Section 2-4A. Aubrie Mance hit a home run, and Hannah Christner added a triple and three RBIs.

Southmoreland 12, Charleroi 1 (6 inn.) — Katie Troisi-Clark and Makenna Myers each had an extra-base hit to highlight their three-hit efforts, as Southmoreland (6-3, 5-3) cruised to a Section 3-3A victory. Sophia Gatti tossed a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Riverview 11, Jeannette 9 — The host Raiders (6-4, 5-3) built an 8-2 lead after four innings and withstood a late rally by the Jayhawks (3-5, 2-4) in Section 3-A action at a rainy Riverside Park. Abby Mortimore collected two hits, one a double, and drove in three for Jeannette, while Hannah Poth added two hits and an RBI.

Baseball

Latrobe 10, Woodland Hills 0 (6 inn.) — Zach Kokoska threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts in five innings as No. 1 Latrobe (10-2, 8-0) earned a Section 3-5A win. Ryan Augustine was 2 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs for the Wildcats.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.