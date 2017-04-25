Mercurio uses SWAT experience to guide South Park softball players

Teamwork is an essential component of Larry Mercurio's coaching philosophy, and his lifestyle.

When he's not coaching the South Park softball team, he is part of a 46-person SWAT team, as well as a K9 officer for the City of Pittsburgh Police Department.

“Twenty-two years of law enforcement, most of that time spent within the SWAT and K9 units, has taught me the value of principles, fundamentals and teamwork,” Mercurio said. “Teamwork is relied upon tremendously in both entities. Granted, the stakes are much higher and loss cuts much deeper, but the approach is similar.”

Mercurio, 48, is in his third year at South Park. His first coaching position was with the Seton-La Salle softball program in 2011, as an assistant for John Krull. Mercurio's daughter Taylor was a freshman at Seton-La Salle that season.

“I was coaching travel ball, and John offered me a position on the high school staff,” Mercurio said. “My younger daughter Alexis came to the team in 2013 as a freshman. Taylor graduated, and Alexis transferred (to Keystone Oaks) in 2014.

“As my daughters finished up, I was heavily involved in coaching with the Ohio Outlaws travel organization and hadn't given any thought of continuing to coach in high school until approached about the South Park position. I felt strongly that South Park was a great opportunity, and I accepted the position.”

Mercurio took over at South Park at midseason in 2015.

South Park advanced to the postseason in 2015 and ‘16, and was a section champion, WPIAL finalist and PIAA semifinalist last season, finishing 16-5 overall. One senior on last year's club, Katie Isenberg, currently is playing softball at Robert Morris.

Mercurio's wife Dawn also is employed as an officer in the City of Pittsburgh Police Department.

“Dawn and I met in middle school and have been a couple ever since,” Mercurio said. “She loves the game as much as I do, and often travels with me when I'm coaching my Outlaws team.”

South Park recently closed out the first half of its section schedule undefeated and ranked No. 2 in Class 3A. The Eagles improved to 6-0 in the section and 8-1 overall with a 15-0 win Friday at home against Charleroi.

In the eight victories, South Park outscored the opposition by a resounding 87-9 margin.

“This team's (best) attribute, I believe, is our attention to detail,” Mercurio said. “We make it a point to focus on the little things. Softball is a game of inches, and we approach the game accordingly. Whether it's pitching, fielding or hitting, there will be mistakes, and it's our goal to minimize our mistakes while inducing our opponent's.

“Trust your teammates, trust your training and trust that you will be willing to give it your all come game time. Our staff does a fantastic job reinforcing this approach.”

Mercurio is assisted at South Park by Angela Slappo, Jeff Pavlick and Jimmy Shine.

“One of the keys to this mindset is not to fear making a mistake,” Mercurio said. “This game is fast, and you succeed by slowing it down. The only way to slow it down is to be faster. Sounds like a lot of pressure but, truthfully, we run a low-pressure program at South Park.

“If my expectations are so high of the athletes, and I want them to trust my approach, then I must put trust in them just the same.”

Mercurio also is coach of the Ohio Outlaws DeMarini Diamond Squad in the offseason. Ohio Outlaws players hail mainly from Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

“We currently have 95 athletes committed to or are currently playing D-I ball, and many more at the other levels,” Mercurio said.

Two South Park players, sophomore shortstop Kaitlyn Morrison and junior third baseman Katlyn Pavlick, are members of the Outlaws' 16U Premier team.

“I like playing for coach Larry a lot,” said Morrison, who is hitting .467 for South Park. “Katlyn and myself are very familiar with his style. He brings a lot of real-life experiences from his job to the team, which I really enjoy.”

Morrison, who has made a verbal commitment to Penn State, shared some of her coach's real-life job experiences he has discussed with the team.

“At practice, we work on bunts and bunt defense,” she said. “Sometimes it's a challenge to keep everybody focused because it's so repetitive. One day we were working on it and coach Larry called us all into the dugout and began explaining why it's key to stay focused and go 100 percent, even if it's something as simple as bunt defense. He told us that two times a month he and his SWAT team go into a training exercise in a house where they practice the same things countlessly, over and over again. They work on communicating and figuring out exactly where they should be positioned to search the house, because in a real situation if someone were to make the wrong move, they could be shot and killed. He related this to softball by explaining that they do the SWAT trainings over and over so that it's second nature, (just) as it would be for us with what we need to do for softball.

“I have so much respect for him and his job as an officer. He is so committed to what he does, just as he is to our team. He's always trying to make a difference, and it's not just always about sports.”

Pavlick leads the Eagles offensively with a .697 batting average, as well as in hits (23), runs (19), RBIs (22) and home runs (6). She plans to continue her career at Pitt.

“Playing for coach Larry is interesting, as he can relate his job to the game of softball,” Pavlick said. “He teaches us the importance of teamwork and always having each other's back. Our softball team, just like his SWAT team, requires everybody to do their part in order to be successful.

“Also, it's cool to hear about his experiences on the job. He makes it more than just a game of softball for us.”

Another key player in the Eagles' recent success is senior Justine Dean, a right-handed pitcher who is 7-1 with a 2.03 earned-run average.

“Coach Larry is a great coach and has taught me so much in the three years he's been coaching at South Park,” said Dean, also a .500 hitter this spring. “He has made me a better player mentality and physically, especially when it comes to pitching. He uses a lot of different scenarios from his job to make us better players.”

Dean's younger sister, Jess, a sophomore first baseman/pitcher with a .393 batting average, agreed with her teammates' assessments.

“Coach Larry is different from coaches I have had before,” she said. “He compares game and practice situations to real-life problems he has at work. He is a great coach for the physical and mental parts of the game.

“Our team has a good connection and we get along very well. We are a good team, and I think we can make it very far.”

Thanks in part to a group of girls hitting a collective .422, South Park is looking to make a strong playoff run in the second half of the season.

“We have a lot of talent, and we work well together,” Pavlick said. “We definitely have the potential to compete in the playoffs and make it to the WPIAL championship. We just need to continue to work hard and play as a team.”

Added Morrison: “My expectations are pretty simple: Work hard, have fun and try to advance as far as we can. I honestly think since we have such strong hitters, the strength in our defense is overlooked. There's nothing like robbing a hitter of a base hit.”

Sounds like Mercurio's law-enforcement background definitely has made an impact.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.