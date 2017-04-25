Pittsburgh high school roundup: Hampton softball tops No. 2 Moon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Playoff positioning is heading up in Section 3 of Class 5A, and Tuesday afternoon's matchup between Hampton and Moon will go a long way in shaping the standings.

Hampton scored seven runs in the fifth inning and tallied the winning run in the top of the seventh to earn a 9-8 victory over No. 2-ranked Moon.

Amanda Zelnis and Julia Powers each had two-run doubles, and Ashley Sheetz added an RBI double for the Talbots (6-6, 4-4).

Shannon Camardese was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for Moon (6-3, 4-3).

West Allegheny (14-0, 7-0) and Montour (8-5, 5-2) lead the section standings.

Mt. Lebanon 13, Peters Township 7 — Megan Dietrick was 3 for 5 with a double and RBI and Jaira Cowie was 3 for 4 with two RBIs as Mt. Lebanon (4-5, 3-5) won in Section 1-6A.

Indiana 1, Uniontown 0 — Harlie Gittings delivered the walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh as Indiana (6-5, 5-2) won in Section 1-4A.

Beaver 13, Quaker Valley 1 (4 inn.) — Paige Ziggas had two hits and three RBIs and Tayven Rousseau had two hits and two RBIs as Beaver (6-5, 6-3) won in Section 3-4A.

South Park 5, McGuffey 4 — Kaitlyn Pavlick was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, and Chelsea Caroza added a solo homer as No. 2 South Park (9-1, 7-1) won in Section 3-3A.

Serra Catholic 9, Carlynton 0 — Nina Grandey had a two-run double to help Serra Catholic (6-4, 5-2) earn a Section 1-2A win.

West Greene 1, Monessen 0 — McKenna Lampe was 2 for 4 and plated the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh as No. 1 West Greene (14-1, 9-0) earned a Section 2-A win.

Baseball

Bethel Park 12, Allderdice 1 — Dereck Pritchard was 4 for 4 with two doubles and a triple as Bethel Park (7-5, 4-3) won in Section 3-6A.

Bishop Canevin 2, Carlynton 0 — Rocky Ruterkus had a two-run single in the fourth inning to lead Bishop Canevin (6-3, 6-2) to a Section 3-2A win over No. 5 Carlynton (10-3, 5-3).