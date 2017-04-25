Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Hampton softball tops No. 2 Moon

Staff Reports | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 10:39 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Brooke Zanotto (15) is congratulated by head coach Jim Armstrong following her 3-run homer as Greensburg Salem third baseman Shay Stevens (right) looks on during the first inning on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Chrissy Kemerer (45) grounds out in the sixth inning against Greensburg Salem on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Julia Yurinko is congratulated by head coach Jim Armstrong as she rounds third base following her home run in the fifth inning against Greensburg Salem on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Maddie White pitches against Franklin Regional on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Chrissy Kemerer (45) can't beat the throw to Greensburg Salem first baseman Emily Monihan (left) following a ground ball to shortstop in fourth inning on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Emily Monihan flies out to shortstop in the fourth inning against Franklin Regional on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Salem's Maddie White (16) pitches in the fifth inning against Franklin Regional on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional baserunner Mallory Halleck is tagged out on a stolen base attempt by Greensburg Salem third baseman Shay Stevens in the third inning on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.

Playoff positioning is heading up in Section 3 of Class 5A, and Tuesday afternoon's matchup between Hampton and Moon will go a long way in shaping the standings.

Hampton scored seven runs in the fifth inning and tallied the winning run in the top of the seventh to earn a 9-8 victory over No. 2-ranked Moon.

Amanda Zelnis and Julia Powers each had two-run doubles, and Ashley Sheetz added an RBI double for the Talbots (6-6, 4-4).

Shannon Camardese was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for Moon (6-3, 4-3).

West Allegheny (14-0, 7-0) and Montour (8-5, 5-2) lead the section standings.

Mt. Lebanon 13, Peters Township 7 — Megan Dietrick was 3 for 5 with a double and RBI and Jaira Cowie was 3 for 4 with two RBIs as Mt. Lebanon (4-5, 3-5) won in Section 1-6A.

Indiana 1, Uniontown 0 — Harlie Gittings delivered the walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh as Indiana (6-5, 5-2) won in Section 1-4A.

Beaver 13, Quaker Valley 1 (4 inn.) — Paige Ziggas had two hits and three RBIs and Tayven Rousseau had two hits and two RBIs as Beaver (6-5, 6-3) won in Section 3-4A.

South Park 5, McGuffey 4 — Kaitlyn Pavlick was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, and Chelsea Caroza added a solo homer as No. 2 South Park (9-1, 7-1) won in Section 3-3A.

Serra Catholic 9, Carlynton 0 — Nina Grandey had a two-run double to help Serra Catholic (6-4, 5-2) earn a Section 1-2A win.

West Greene 1, Monessen 0 — McKenna Lampe was 2 for 4 and plated the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh as No. 1 West Greene (14-1, 9-0) earned a Section 2-A win.

Baseball

Bethel Park 12, Allderdice 1 — Dereck Pritchard was 4 for 4 with two doubles and a triple as Bethel Park (7-5, 4-3) won in Section 3-6A.

Bishop Canevin 2, Carlynton 0 — Rocky Ruterkus had a two-run single in the fourth inning to lead Bishop Canevin (6-3, 6-2) to a Section 3-2A win over No. 5 Carlynton (10-3, 5-3).

