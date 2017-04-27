Deer Lakes avenges lone loss with 7th consecutive victory

Deer Lakes saw earlier this season what could happen by leaving Burrell hanging around in a game.

The Lancers weren't about to let it happen again.

Becca Hoffman went 4 for 4 and drove in three runs, and No. 3 Deer Lakes avenged its only loss of the season with a 9-4 victory over Section 1-3A rival Burrell on Thursday at Bon Air Elementary.

“When we came out here during warmups, there was a feeling (that) we've got this today,” Hoffman said. “It was definitely a big challenge for us, especially because we're No. 1 in the section right now. We wanted to secure that place a little more.”

Deer Lakes (10-1, 6-1) won its seventh consecutive game and stayed a half-game up on No. 5 South Allegheny (8-1, 5-1) in the section race. The teams meet for the second time Monday at Deer Lakes, in a rematch of the Lancers' 5-4 victory.

“We have such a small margin of error in section play that really a couple of losses makes a huge difference,” Deer Lakes coach Craig Taliani said. “Every section game is a big game. Those are the ones that count the most, so we do our best to try and win those ones.”

In the first meeting between Burrell and Deer Lakes, the Bucs scored five runs in the top of the seventh to claim an 8-4 victory.

Thursday, Deer Lakes jumped out to a 6-0 lead by the fourth inning and answered Burrell's lone threat — a three-run rally in the fifth — with a three spot of its own.

“We always try to recognize the situation,” Taliani said. “When the game's on the line, what happens next is maybe going to determine the outcome of the game. We want to be ready for that. We don't want to be caught off guard and not doing the best we can do.”

Burrell dropped its second consecutive game, slipping a game and a half behind Freeport for third place in the section ahead of the teams' game May 2. The Bucs (5-6, 4-4) committed four errors, all in innings when Deer Lakes scored runs, and didn't crack the scoreboard until the fifth.

“We made way too many errors,” Burrell coach Brian Eshbaugh said. “We're not really putting runs up like we were earlier in the season; we're popping the ball up a lot. We're just trying to work through it. Hopefully, we'll get it corrected when the playoffs start.”

Deer Lakes scored three runs in the second on Hoffman's RBI single and Casey Buechel's two-run base hit, added another in the third on another Hoffman single and two in the fourth on Katelynn Blair's two-run single.

In a rare circumstance for Deer Lakes, the Lancers had just one extra-base hit — Brittany Dengler's second-inning double. But they still sprayed the ball around the field, finishing with 14 hits.

“You don't try to hit home runs — home runs are accidents,” Taliani said. “You can try to hit line drives, and really that's what we stress is hit line drives. They're going to fall in eventually. If you're hitting line drives all day, you can't go wrong.”

Burrell stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the third but finally broke through in the fifth, when Kasey Wolford drove in two runs with a double to the center-field fence, and Brittany Dunn followed with an RBI single. With a pair of runners on base, Deer Lakes pitcher Kristen Rudy induced a popup to get out of the inning.

The Lancers answered with three runs in their next at-bat, with Makayla Blair and Hoffman providing RBIs.

“That probably shoved the momentum their way, and it was tough to come back after that,” Eshbaugh said. “They're a good team.”

The biggest tests of the season face Deer Lakes next week, with games against South Allegheny on Monday and Freeport the next day.

“I love the competition because it makes us play as hard as we possibly can,” Hoffman said. “Last year, it was a little bit of a challenge, but this year I really feel the pressure and I just love that pressure.

“We feel the end of the season coming, and we really want to battle out there. Our coach said we haven't played our best game yet, and I'm ready for it.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.