Softball

Area coaches, players ponder, what if softball had pitch count rules?
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, April 28, 2017, 11:27 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Yough's Kierra Waywood pitches in the first inning against Southmoreland on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Southmoreland High School.

At least softball pitchers can throw as many pitches as they want.

Perhaps it is a better question for teams of the pre-43-feet era but, what if softball had a pitch count like baseball?

While it's as trivial as it is hypothetical because softball pitcher's arms and shoulders encounter much less strain than baseball pitchers', it's still worth pondering.

“I don't know how they do it in baseball,” said Latrobe's Meredith Carr, who is heading to DeSales University. “But it couldn't work in softball. So many teams would struggle. I know there are times when you see a lot of foul tips and pitches add up quickly.”

Mt. Pleasant coach Lauren Shaheen, despite addressing the underplayed thought that softball pitchers' arms do take a beating, doesn't want to see a pitch count.

“It would change the game as we know it,” she said. “I know we chart pitches now and we're up in the 90's.”

Hempfield coach Bob Kalp, perhaps the maestro of softball pitchers in the state, chuckles at the thought of his sport having to chart pitches.

While a count would reduce the affects of one overpowering pitcher, Kalp said, “Teams with two decent pitchers would be able to combat one outstanding pitcher.”

And the game would become a chess match.

“Smart coaches would be mandating that their batters manage the strike zone in a manner to drive up the count,” Kalp said. “For example, each batter must take until they get a strike. If you can't hit a pitcher, then you would try to get her out with the pitch count.”

Yough's Kierra Waywood doesn't want to see a cap on pitches. In baseball, a pitcher can't throw more than 100 pitches in a day, per PIAA rules.

With safety and rest as the linchpin, pitchers have to sit for three days after throwing 76-100 pitches, two days for 51-75, and one day for 26-50. A pitcher cannot throw more than 200 pitches in a calendar week.

“I don't know,” Waywood said. “I think we'd be in trouble.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

