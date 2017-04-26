High-scoring South Allegheny softball challenging for section title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The South Allegheny softball team is not just winning.

The Gladiators are winning emphatically.

South Allegheny is 4-1 in section play and 7-1 overall, averaging double digits in runs per game and outscoring the opposition 81-8 in the seven wins.

“Looking at some of the preseason rankings, I do not believe that others knew how much talent we had,” coach Hal Minford said. “We always set our expectations high. We knew we were returning seven starters and only one senior, so we thought we could be good.

“Our expectations were the same as every year — to win the section first, then the WPIAL. We knew we were young and had a first-year pitcher, but we also know we have some talented players.”

South Allegheny, with five freshmen in the starting lineup, was as a section runner-up last season and finished 11-4 overall.

The Gladiators, who competed in Class AA in 2016, have qualified for the WPIAL playoffs in each of the past three seasons. The Glads are members of Section 1-3A this year, along with Deer Lakes, Freeport, Burrell, East Allegheny and Valley.

After opening section play with a 5-4 loss to Deer Lakes, South Allegheny easily won its next four section tests against Burrell, 14-0; Valley, 12-4; East Allegheny, 16-1; and Burrell, 10-0.

“We preach quality at-bats; (to look for) your pitch in your spot one time an at-bat,” said Minford, SA's middle school principal. “Playing in such a tough section, we need to compete every game.”

The seven returning starters from last year's playoff club consist of junior pitcher Sara Pribanic, sophomore catcher Mikayla Swearingen, sophomore shortstop Sydney Kirkwood, senior center field Bailey Myers, sophomore left fielder Taylor Lucas, sophomore right fielder Kalsey Dank and sophomore designated player Aliyah Rotharmel.

“I expected us to perform well this year, especially with the new PIAA classes and alignments,” Myers said. “We've held our own in our section the last couple of years so, of course, I expected nothing but good things for the team, especially with several returning starters and a group of talented freshmen coming up. I knew this season was going to be a good one.”

Myers & Co. have been joined in the lineup by a trio of infielders — sophomore Cortney Woytovich, at first base; junior Amanda Uziel, at second base; and freshman Kennedy Pikula, at third base.

Pribanic, a right-handed hurler who played third base last season and whose older sister Brenna was the Gladiators' starting pitcher the past four years, is 7-1 with a 1.07 earned-run average and 42 strikeouts in 46 innings.

As a team, South Allegheny is hitting a robust .439, with a .626 slugging percentage. Kirkwood leads the club offensively with a .741 batting average, with Swearingen second at .692.

Other leading hitters in the SA lineup consist of Pribanic (.478), Dank (.429), Rothermel (.417), Myers (.400), Taylor (.364) and Pikula (.333).

“We have had great pitching, and we have been very good offensively,” Minford said.

South Allegheny's veteran coach particularly likes the “team chemistry” on the 2017 squad. As a group, the Gladiators have a 3.8 cumulative grade-point average.

“Every player is committed to the team and is working hard,” Minford said. “This is a team that enjoys each other. I have been coaching either at the high school level or college level for 24 years, and so far it is the most fun I have had.”

Deer Lakes (5-1), Freeport (5-1) and South Allegheny are in the midst of a tight battle for first place in the section.

“My expectations, and more importantly, my hopes for the rest of the season are that we continue playing the way we (have been), stay focused and make a run in the WPIAL and state playoffs,” Myers said. “We've surely proved ourselves and that we're ready to compete.”

Myers, the only senior on the team, is a four-year varsity starter. She also was a two-year varsity starter in soccer, and participates in student government and the PE Partners program at South Allegheny.

“We are a very bonded team, and we feed off the success of our teammates,” Myers said. “So when one of us is doing well, everyone else picks up that energy and we get on a roll. I think this also has to do with where we stand mentally with the game.

“We're a very mentally strong team, and that's a gift.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.