Alincic shines as Mt. Pleasant sweeps No. 4 Knoch

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The softball game at Mt. Pleasant Thursday afternoon was delayed a few minutes so some clay could be filled into a hole in front of the pitching rubber.

Pitcher Carolyn Alincic admits the small ditch was her doing. With each pitch, she gouges the front of the rubber with her cleats — one descending scrape after another.

“I dig a pretty big hole when I pitch here,” the Mt. Pleasant sophomore said. “They fixed it, but I think there was like a 6-foot hole again after awhile.”

Alincic proceeded to bury Knoch, 2-0.

She took a no-hitter into the sixth before allowing two infield singles, but finished with 10 strikeouts and two walks in an efficient complete-game shutout that moved No. 3-ranked Mt. Pleasant into a tie for first place with No. 4 Knoch in Section 1-4A.

Knoch (12-2, 6-2) has two losses and they're both to Mt. Pleasant (7-2, 6-2), the returning WPIAL Class AAA champion.

The season sweep gives Mt. Pleasant some added pep. The Vikings also beat Knoch, 4-2, in eight innings, on the road.

“Beating them the first time was a confidence-booster,” Alincic said. “It let us know we could do it again. This win sets the tone for us the rest of the way.”

Alincic served up five pitches to anxious hitters: a fastball, change-up, curve, screwball and riser.

“I really wanted the no-hitter; I've been close before,” she said. “But there's still a lot of season left.”

Command gave her a crazy glue-grip on one of her best games at the high school level. Knoch did all it could to get the bat on the ball and out of the infield.

The Knights had won five in a row.

“She was jamming our girls; she pitched really well,” Knoch coach Tim Knappenberger said of Alincic. “They're the defending WPIAL champs but I think, on paper, we're as good as they are. Sometimes you have to find a way to win.”

Knoch junior Celia Knappenberger also pitched a gem, allowing four hits while striking out nine and walking one.

The slight offense the Knoch pitcher did allow against a potent lineup was just enough for Alincic to work with. In the fourth, Chloe Poulich picked up an infield single she grounded back at Knappenberger and Meadow Uncapher singled to left.

With two outs, Nikki Klejka delivered the game's most memorable hit: a laced, two-run double to deep center for a 2-0 edge.

Pitching and an error-free defense did the rest.

“We played collectively well as a team,” Mt. Pleasant coach Lauren Shaheen said. “We have been working really hard on offense and defense lately so it was nice to get the bats going. This was two very good teams locked in a pitcher's duel. Carolyn was just outstanding.”

Like a darkening sky, Knoch threatened late. With two outs, Monica Gourley stepped into a pitch and hit a slap single. Knappenberger followed with a spinning single just in front of home plate to load the bases.

But Alincic got Avery Keller to ground out to first. After Knappenberger struck out the side in the Mt. Pleasant sixth, Knoch went quietly in the seventh, two punchouts coming on strikeouts.

Poulich had two hits for Mt. Pleasant.

“We don't like to lose,” Shaheen said. “We want to make sure we get wins at home. This is our field. We didn't talk about beating Knoch last time. We don't want to rest on laurels. We just had to stay focused and get this win.”

Mt. Pleasant outfielder Addy Kubasky made a terrific streched-out catch in the fourth.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.