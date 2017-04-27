Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Pittsburgh high school roundup: Canon-McMillan softball edges Upper St. Clair

Staff Reports | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 10:06 p.m.

Updated 16 minutes ago

Erica Haught had a double, home run and three RBIs to lift No. 2 Canon-McMillan to a 5-4 win over rival Upper St. Clair in a Section 1-6A softball game Thursday afternoon.

Sydney Senay also homered for the Big Macs (8-2, 8-1), who have won seven of their past eight games.

Haley Beardsley homered for Upper St. Clair (3-10, 3-6).

Peters Township 11, Brashear 0 (5 inn.) — Mirjana Hutnik was 3 for 3 with three RBIs as Peters Township (6-5, 4-5) won in Section 1-6A. Kylie Hartbauer threw a one-hitter for the Indians.

Albert Gallatin 10, McKeesport 3 — Ally Bezjak was 3 for 5 with two home runs and five RBIs to help Albert Gallatin (12-3, 7-2) win in Section 2-5A.

Hampton 12, Oakland Catholic 0 — Ashley Sheetz hit a grand slam as Hampton (8-6, 5-4) won in Section 3-5A.

Beaver 12, Central Valley 3 — Tayven Rousseau had two doubles, a home run and five RBIs as Beaver (7-5, 7-3) won in Section 3-4A.

South Park 15, Waynesburg 0 (4 inn.) — Jess Dean was 3 for 4 with four RBIs, and Kaitlin Morrison and Justine Dean each had three hits to help No. 2 South Park (10-1, 8-0) to a Section 3-3A win. Grace Albitz and Kaitlyn Pavlick each had two RBIs.

Seton-La Salle 3, Serra Catholic 2 — Brie Hottenfeller was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, including a walk-off double, as Seton-La Salle (8-2, 7-1) won in Section 1-2A.

South Side Beaver 9, Shenango 3 — Reagan Hozak was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Hunter Hand hit a double, home run and had three RBIs as No. 1 South Side Beaver (11-0, 10-0) won in Section 4-2A. Winning pitcher McKenna Smith had a double and three RBIs in the win.

Baseball

Seneca Valley 2, North Allegheny 1 — DJ Always allowed one hit and had six strikeouts in six innings as Seneca Valley (7-7, 2-5) earned a Section 1-6A win over No. 2 North Allegheny (10-3, 5-2). Joey Kozlina tripled and Andrew Funovitz had an RBI single for the Raiders.

Kevin Janosko doubled in a run for the Tigers.

Armstrong 3, Fox Chapel 2 (11 inn.) — Eli Hickman hit a single in the bottom of the 11th inning to give Armstrong (7-7, 5-4) a Section 1-5A victory. Jacob Parisi tripled in a run for the River Hawks. Josh Kieffer had both RBIs for the Foxes (2-12, 2-6).

West Allegheny 13, Carrick 0 — Austin Hendrick threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts as No. 4 West Allegheny (13-1, 8-1) earned a Section 2-5A win. Trey Zeroski was 3 for 5 with three RBIs.

Track and field

Connellsville senior Madison Wiltrout won the javelin title at the Penn Relays with a throw of 160 feet, 11 inches. The North Carolina recruit is a three-time WPIAL and PIAA champion who set a national record at a WPIAL Class AAA qualifier in 2015 with a toss of 185 feet, 8 inches.

