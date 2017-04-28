North Allegheny softball bounces back from rough stretch

North Allegheny softball coach Rick Meister wants to see his players have fun.

Too often as of late, the Tigers have appeared more uptight than usual.

“I think what needs to happen is we need to have a little more emotion out there,” Meister said. “Sometimes, we are a little too business-like. It needs to be a passion where at that moment all you are focused on is your ball game, and you do whatever you're asked to do to help the team win.”

Before rebounding with a 10-0 win over Butler Thursday, North Allegheny had four of its past six games go into extra innings. The Tigers went 1-2-1 in those contests. Those losses — to Section 3-6A rivals Pine-Richland and Shaler — were against teams North Allegheny (9-4-1, 5-3) beat earlier in the season.

Sophomore outfielder/pitcher Brooke Serbin came on in relief during the Tigers' 9-8 nine-inning loss to the Rams Tuesday. North Allegheny, which scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game, was led by five RBIs from Rachel Martindale.

“It's definitely a punch to the gut, but we see how we can improve,” said Serbin, who has a 5-3 record in the circle this season. “We're acting on that in practice and really working together as a team and coming together as a team to work out those fundamental errors.”

Serbin was the winning pitcher in North Allegheny's extra-inning nonsection win over Latrobe on April 18. She feels these games will help the Tigers later in the season.

“We're hoping to gain experience and learn from everything we've seen,” Serbin said. “Learn from the mistakes we've made and improve and keep working on the skills we know how to do. We need to stay within ourselves and not whip the ball 50 miles an hour and throw it over the umpire. We need to stay within ourselves and play our game.”

The Tigers have had plenty of success at the plate, scoring 10 runs or more in four of the past six games.

Carrying that passion into all aspects of the game is what North Allegheny needs to accomplish.

Finding that balance will make the Tigers less like working stiffs and put some excitement back into the game.

“I think they need to relax and get a sense of having confidence in their own abilities and not press too much,” Meister said.

