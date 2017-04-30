Pine-Richland softball controls its playoff destiny

With two section games left on its schedule, the Pine-Richland softball team is in a three-way tie for the third place in the Section 3-6A. The top three teams in the standings will make playoffs, and it just so happens that the Rams' final two contests are against the two teams that they are tied with in the standings: Shaler and North Hills.

In short, it all comes down to the final week of the season for coach Gary Shepard and his team.

“It's do-or-die time,” the first-year coach said. “They have all worked really hard since I started in September. They have the tools in place. It's just a matter of going in there with a positive mindset that you're going to perform up to your ability. If you make a mistake, pick each other up and move on the next play.”

One of the bigger reasons the Rams have put themselves in a position to make the postseason is the hitting of senior catcher Brie Horrell. The Pitt recruit leads Pine-Richland in batting average and RBIs and is tied for the team lead in home runs with her younger sister, Katie.

“I expected big things out of her, and she's delivered,” Shepard said. “She's really stepped up as a captain and a leader. For somebody that's going to play at a Division I program, she's really showing why she belongs there.”

Along with the Horrell sisters, juniors Jackie Hansen and Anna Slebonik also are hitting better than .400 for Pine-Richland.

But in order to accomplish their goal of making the playoffs, the Rams will need strong performances from all their players if they want to pull out a win at Shaler on Friday.

The Rams but were blanked 8-0 by the Titans in their first matchup. Still, regardless of the matchup, Shepard said his team will succeed if it focuses on playing its game as opposed to countering the skills of the opponents.

“Our pitchers are going to have to work their spots, and on defense we have to make the routine plays. At the plate, I want to see the team be aggressive,” he said.

“We just need to do that every day and in every game with consistency. I think every team in our section is beatable if we play to our abilities. I'm pretty confident going into Tuesday, as long as we do our thing.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.