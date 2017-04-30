Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Hampton softball coming on strong as season wanes

Devon Moore | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 11:09 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton shortstop Maria Schrecengost competes against Pine-Richland March 29, 2017, at Pine-Richland.
Hampton's Annalyse Probeck competes against Pine-Richland March 29, 2017, at Pine-Richland.
Hampton's Lydia Quaglia gets a force out at second against Pine-Richland's Bailey Devinney March 29, 2017, at Pine-Richland.

It wasn't long ago Hampton softball was at an early-season crossroads. The team stumbled to a 1-5 start, including 1-3 in the section. But coach Ron Fedell knew the young talent needed some time to get acclimated.

Turns out, the Talbots proved their coach right — and just in time.

Hampton capped a crucial week with blowout wins over Oakland Catholic and Indiana as well as a 9-8 victory over section rival Moon, which sits one game above in the Section 3-5A standings. Coupled with a 4-1 win over Chartiers Valley last week, the Talbots sit one game ahead of the Colts for the last playoff spot with three section games remaining for each.

“I knew we had the talent, but I wasn't sure how long it would take to come together,” said Fedell, whose team is riding a five-game win streak and has won eight of 10. “I was hoping we could just keep it close and not get too far behind early. I knew we had a good team.”

The primary driver of the turnaround has been the young talent settling in. With four first-year starters, including three freshmen, the development may not have happened overnight, even if sometimes it may seem that way for freshman pitcher Anneliese Probeck, who sits at 5-4 on the season.

“All of a sudden the light went on,” Fedell said. “She had a little success and then a little more, and now she's getting there to be a very good pitcher.”

The same goes for freshman shortstop Maria Schrecengost and outfielder Lydia Quaglia, who are batting over .400. Quaglia moved from second base to outfield when Amanda Zelnis returned from a knee injury. Fedell is happy with how the move has shored up both the infield and the outfield.

“I think the younger girls are getting more excited with the games,” said senior captain and St. Francis (Pa.) recruit Ashley Sheetz, who leads the team in batting average, home runs and RBIs. “We are winning, and it's more fun for them when we are playing better.”

Fedell is quick to acknowledge the old guard of Sheetz, junior Chloe Nelligan and the senior Dietz sisters, Haley and Hannah, who are hitting over .300.

“Ashley and Chloe are captains for a reason,” Fedell said. “They drive the team, Ashley through her playing ability and Chloe through her stoic demeanor. Both are great teammates.”

Sheetz noticed the team's confidence can rise just by watching each other's success.

“The difference with the games last week is we started off the first inning with everyone hitting. If the beginning of the lineup starts to hit, everyone else just goes along with it.”

Hitting and defense will be crucial down the stretch, with Hampton facing the top two teams in the section that had already beaten it: West Allegheny (10-0) and Montour (11-7 in 9 innings). Fedell and Sheetz cited the early defeat to Montour, a game the Talbots were winning going into the seventh inning against one of the best teams in Class 5A, as a stepping stone.

“Hitting will cover up a lot of problem areas,” Fedell said. “Our pitching has definitely gotten a lot better and defensively, we were doing five, six, seven errors a game the first five games. Our goal was three or less, and the last two games we haven't had any errors.”

Said Sheetz: “Just taking it game by game is a lot easier for the girls instead of thinking of the playoffs. “Everybody is just thinking about the next game. That's a better mindset than we've had before.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.

