Softball

Franklin Regional softball looks to keep rolling
Michael Love | Monday, May 1, 2017, 6:33 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Mia Miller makes the catch of a fly ball to left field in the fifth inning against Greensburg Salem on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Brooke Zanotto (15) is congratulated by head coach Jim Armstrong following her 3-run homer as Greensburg Salem third baseman Shay Stevens (right) looks on during the first inning on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Mallory Halleck (27) makes the catch of a fly ball by Greensburg Salem's Shay Stevens in the seventh inning on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Chrissy Kemerer (45) grounds out in the sixth inning against Greensburg Salem on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Mallory Halleck connects for a base hit to right field in the third inning against Greensburg Salem on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional pitcher Angalee Beall pitches the final out of her complete game 3-hitter against Greensburg Salem on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Beall struck out nine batters as Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional's Julia Yurinko is congratulated by head coach Jim Armstrong as she rounds third base following her home run in the fifth inning against Greensburg Salem on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional pitcher Angalee Beall pitches in the first inning against Greensburg Salem on Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Greensburg Salem High School. Franklin Regional won 8-1.

The Franklin Regional softball team entered this week winners of six consecutive games, all in Section 1-5A.

The streak put the Panthers at 10-1 in section, one game ahead of Penn-Trafford in the race for the championship.

The Warriors were the last team — and the only WPIAL squad— to defeat FR this season. The 4-3 loss to P-T on April 10 refocused the FR's mission.

The Panthers had hoped to gain a measure of revenge Tuesday when they hosted Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional High School.

The game was to end past the deadline for this week's edition.

“That first game against P-T was a mixture of being really frustrated and also knowing we had it in us to beat them but it just not working out,” said senior shortstop Julia Yurinko, one of the team's leading hitters with a .368 average.

Not getting too high or two low, Yurinko said, has helped the team get to where it is with a week and a half to go until the start of the WPIAL playoffs.

“We just go out and play our game, regardless of what we did the game before,” she said.

Armstrong is battling for a playoff spot, and the River Hawks sport a section mark of 6-5, one game behind Plum (7-4) for the fourth and final WPIAL bid from the section.

But last Thursday, Armstrong had no answer for pitcher Angalee Beall and the Franklin Regional offense.

The Panthers pounded out 20 hits in the 18-1 victory that was stopped after six innings because of the mercy rule. FR scored 14 runs in the sixth inning.

Beall surrendered one hit. She is 11-3 with a 1.58 earned-run average and 87 strikeouts.

“Knowing that my teammates are behind me making plays gives me a lot of confidence,” Beall said. “Everyone knows their roles, and we mesh well together.”

“I think right now, the way she is pitching, Ang is the best pitcher in the section,” FR coach Jim Armstrong said.

Franklin Regional hosts Woodland Hills on Thursday and closes section play at Plum next Tuesday.

Nonsection games with McKeesport and Norwin also remain before the postseason starts.

“We really haven't talked about the playoffs,” said senior Brooke Zanotto, who began the week batting .390 (16 of 41) with a team-best four home runs. She also leads the team in walks with 11.

“It will get here soon enough. We have business to take care of before then that's important. We look at the very next game and don't think about what's down the road.”

Other team leaders through last Thursday's contest with Greensburg Salem include sophomore Chrissy Kemerer with the team lead in runs scored (18) and doubles (7). She and Beall were tied for the top spot in hits with 25 each.

Yurinko led the way in RBIs with eight.

The veteran Panthers lineup also features returning players in second baseman Mallory Halleck, left fielder Mia Miller, center fielder Sam Hlozek, third baseman Jocelyn Behr and catcher Bailey Vincett.

“We had a big season last year and only lost two to graduation, so we just came out and continued to work hard. It got us to where we needed to be so far,” Yurinko said.

Freshman Mariah DeRiggi leads the crop of varsity newcomers. She played in six of her team's first 14 games with 18 at-bats.

“Our goal all along has been to be playing our best softball at the end of the regular season heading into the playoffs and to continue to play well once we we're (in the playoffs),” Armstrong said.

“We've been building toward that each practice and each game. We know we can play with anyone as long as we play our game.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

