Plum softball making playoff push in 2nd half of section play

April 4 wasn't the greatest of days for the Plum softball team.

Section rival Penn-Trafford dealt the Mustangs a 23-5 defeat, not something senior Michaela Palmieri and her teammates saw coming.

“That one was rough,” she said.

But positives that came out of that game were that it still was early in the season, and Plum would get another crack at the Warriors.

This time at home.

And the Mustangs made sure they came out on the winning side. Plum pounded out 17 hits, including a triple and a home run, to score a 16-10 triumph.

The Mustangs scored eight runs over the final two innings to pull away.

“That was pretty nice,” Palmieri said. “We really wanted to turn that around after they beat us by 18 the first time. Our bats have come alive.”

“We've definitely found our voice in the second half of the season and are more vocal in games. There is a lot of excitement.”

Fueling the excitement was a stretch of four wins in five games, including four in a row in Section 1-5A, that put Plum squarely in the playoff race heading into the home stretch.

The Mustangs entered the week 8-6 overall and 7-4 in section play. They sit in third place, a game ahead of Armstrong (6-5).

Plum was scheduled to host Gateway on Tuesday ahead of a big rematch Thursday against the River Hawks.

The matchup between the Mustangs and Gators was to be contested past the deadline for this week's edition.

Plum is seeking to avenge a 5-1 loss to Armstrong from April 11 and a 6-3 setback to Franklin Regional two days later.

“We knew we could beat (both Armstrong and FR) the first time around, but it just didn't happen,” senior Rayna Donatelli said. “That was frustrating.”

The second game in the season series with Franklin Regional, which also is the section finale, will be May 9 at Plum.

The Mustangs, in addition to serving some payback to Penn-Trafford, also avenged a 3-0 loss to Kiski Area with an 11-9 come-from-behind win against the Cavaliers.

Heading into this week, Franklin Regional stood atop the standings at 9-1, followed by Penn-Trafford at 9-2 and Kiski at 8-3. Wins by Plum over Gateway and Armstrong would clinch a spot in the playoffs for the ninth straight season.

“These section wins have given the girls a lot of confidence,” Plum coach Jim McGrath said. “The girls are putting it together.”

Plum averaged 14.25 runs in the recent section wins over P-T, Kiski Area, Woodland Hills and Greensburg Salem.

“We're really stringing hits together in games where we didn't have that earlier in the season,” Donatelli said. “That is producing more runs and better outcomes.”

The team batting average increased to .372 after last Thursday's 10-6 win against Greensburg Salem, and five players were hitting above that mark, including freshman Mackenzie Lake with a team-best .558 average (29 for 52). She also had six home runs and 27 RBIs.

Also hitting at a strong pace include Donatelli (.421), senior Amanda Dynoske, freshman Chloe Fabio (.391) and sophomore Gabrielle Fischetti (.378).

Fischetti, who led the team in home runs as a freshman, missed the first Franklin Regional game with a knee injury after a collision at the plate in the game with Armstrong.

McGrath said her toughness, however, helped her return to the field for the next game.

The offense has complemented the pitching of sophomore Abbey Froehlich, who is 8-5 with a 3.64 earned-run average.

She has struck out 36 and walked only 18 in 82-plus innings.

Senior Delenn Poe, junior Sidney Young and freshman Alyssa Schofield also have been a big part of the offense with at least 35 plate appearances.

“The girls have been working so hard, and they want to make it to the playoffs again,” McGrath said. “It's a matter of how well they execute in these important games. If they keep playing the way they have been playing, they will be in good shape.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.