Brentwood's Huffman earns WPIAL scholar-athlete honor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A devastating ACL injury in early December knocked Molly Huffman off the basketball court this past winter.

As well as off the track this spring.

It did not, however, stymie her classroom studies.

Huffman, a four-year multi-sport standout at Brentwood, will graduate with a 4.67 grade-point average and No. 3 class ranking.

And Brentwood High School principal Jason Olexa, among others, took notice.

Huffman, who plans to attend Pitt, was one of 20 seniors recently presented with the WPIAL scholar-athlete award for the 2016-17 school year.

The scholar-athlete program is sponsored and funded by the WPIAL board of directors and the WPIAL/James Collins Scholarship Trust Fund.

Huffman was nominated for the $1,000 scholarship by Olexa, with additional letters of recommendation submitted by Brentwood math teacher Katy Phillips.

“Winning this award means so much to me,” Huffman said. “It's way more than just scholarship money. It's a great feeling to be recognized by my school and the WPIAL for my athletic career.

“Mr. Olexa, our principal, nominated me for the award, and he and one of my teachers, Katy Phillips, wrote extremely nice letters of recommendation for me. I would've never had the opportunity to win the scholarship without their help, and I can't thank them enough.”

The 5-foot-5 Huffman was a three-year participant in volleyball, four-year athlete in basketball, and clinging to her hopes of competing, albeit briefly, for a fourth year in track this spring.

In volleyball, she was an outside hitter/defensive specialist, and an all-section selection. She was a team captain for three years, including two years at the junior varsity level.

Huffman led the team in kills (114) and service aces (45) last season, and finished second in digs.

“Molly is a tremendous athlete and a huge contributor to the athletic program at the school district,” Brentwood coach Kayla Hubsch said last season. “I've had the privilege of coaching her for the past five volleyball seasons. She is an extremely coachable and determined player.

“She is a pleasure to have on your team not only because of her talents but also the person she is off the court.”

Huffman was a four-year varsity letter winner and three-year team captain in basketball, helping spark the Spartans to four consecutive WPIAL playoff appearances.

She was named to several all-tournament squads in her accomplished career before suffering the ACL injury in the season-opening Brentwood High Boosters' tip-off tournament (which was won by Huffman & Co. the past four years).

Huffman was one of four hoopsters, along with Stephanie Thomas, Hannah Livingston and Emma Betz, recognized during the team's senior recognition ceremony at Brentwood's final home game this past season.

“This season has been very tough and definitely not the way I would've imagined my senior year to work out,” Huffman said at the pregame ceremony, “but I am so extremely thankful for the wonderful group of girls that I get to call my teammates. I don't know what I would do without the constant love and support from you guys, and I'm so lucky to have gotten to spend my last year (of high school) with all of you.

“Most importantly, I want to thank my parents for always being there for me, supporting everything I do, and helping me get through all of this.”

On the track, Huffman has specialized in the hurdling events, which encompasses both athleticism and speed. She was a WPIAL qualifier in the hurdles and the triple jump event as a sophomore and junior.

Huffman also has been involved in various extracurricular activities — National Honor Society, senior steering committee, Garden Club, Pep Club and the powderpuff football program.

She will begin her college classes in the fall.

“I'll be attending Pitt to study physical therapy,” Huffman said. “It's actually kind of funny how it all worked out, because I decided what I wanted to major in back in November, and I tore my ACL in our first game in December. So throughout the recovery process, I get to be exposed to everything I want to do in the future.

“Overall, the recovery is coming along well. The whole thing has been so hard to deal with mentally and physically, but I'm so happy where I am right now, and I'm glad to finally be on the way back up.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.