Trib Cup: CWNC softball out to defend section title

Entering her first year as the team's head coach, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic's Sam Santillo knew she was taking over a program on the rise.

The Trojanettes were coming off a year where they posted a perfect 10-0 section record for their first section title since 2000. They also made their first trip to the PIAA playoffs since 2001.

But for Santillo — who was the head coach at Carlynton last year after starring at Robert Morris from 2012-15 — the team has proved to be even more impressive on the field than she expected when she took the job.

“Hearing from them (CWNC players she knew previously) of the talent level that we had, I went in with high expectations,” she said. “But I would have to say that they did exceed them a little bit once I actually got them on the field as a group and saw what they were able to do.

“It definitely made my job a lot easier, having a group of girls who were successful last year and played together already.”

With its 5-0 record in Section 2-AA, CWNC has won 16 consecutive section games dating back to 2015. After an impressive 10-0 win against second-place Apollo-Ridge earlier this week, the Trojannettes hold a two-game lead in the section standings and are highlighted as this week's Tribune Review High School Sports Award feature team. CWNC is in third place in the Class AA standings.

The Trojannettes reshuffled several positions in the field, and according to Santillo, it showed with some inconsistent fielding early in the season. But it was the pitching of sophomore Adrienne Nardone that helped to ease that transition.

Not only is Nardone the team's top pitcher with a 3.38 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 62 innings, but she's also the team's No. 3 hitter and has a team-leading 20 RBIs.

“What kept us strong was Adrienne being able to be kind of that rock on the mound, so that when we were working through those new position issues, she kind of kept it a little easier on the defense.”

“Adrienne's really stepped up; she's one of the anchors on our defense and on offense,” added senior first baseman Tayja White.

Offensively, the Trojannettes began April with a combined 54-1 run differential in the month's first four section games.

“We've been hitting the ball pretty well, and I'm hoping that continues into the postseason, of course,” Santillo said.

“We feed off each other's energy, so I feel like once we get that first hit, we always just go,” added White.

White leads the team in hitting with a .436 average, and is second on the team with 16 RBIs.

“She has one of the most impressive swings I've seen. … A very solid defensive player, incredible game knowledge also,” Santillo said.

In addition to White's and Nardone's hitting prowess, the Trojannettes are led by juniors Bridget Hudson (C), Brooke Horton (3B), Erin Porter (CF) and Sophia West (RF).

Each player is in a different position from a year ago, and Santillo noted Hudson has been especially impactful behind the plate, the same position where Santillo was a three-time Northeast Conference Gold Glove honoree.

“She took on the catching role which was huge this year, really took on a leadership role in that position, too,” Santillo said. “I myself was a catcher, so it's important for me for my catcher to kind of be a little bit of a captain on the field, and she's done well with that.”

As the team enters the home stretch of its regular season schedule and begins preparing for the postseason, Santillo said her team knows it will need to continue its defensive improvement.

But as the team continues to get more comfortable in its new positions, CWNC is confident it can support its consistent pitching with the solid defense it will need to advance throughout the WPIAL playoffs and beyond.

“I think one of the biggest things that needs to happen is definitely the defense needs to continuously make plays and help Adrienne out when she needs it,” Santillo said.

Alex Oltmanns is a freelance writer.