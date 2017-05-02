Talent pool runs deep for Ligonier Valley softball

In late April, Ligonier Valley graduate Maddy Grimm was drafted by the Akron Racers of the National Pro Fastpitch League. Grimm led Ligonier Valley to three consecutive conference titles, and she earned all-state honors three times. After graduating in 2013, the shortstop went on to become Kent State's all-time leader in homers and RBIs.

For many high school softball programs, losing a premier talent like Grimm would lead to some lean rebuilding years. But that hasn't been the case for the Rams. Ligonier Valley went a combined 51-16 from 2014-16 and they're at it again in 2017, posting a 13-2 record while going undefeated in the Heritage Conference.

An 18-year veteran, Rams coach Mark Zimmerman recalls when the district started a Little League program around the turn of the millennium. Officials weren't sure they would have enough players to field a team, and hoped for 20 sign-ups. They got 60. The talent pipeline hasn't run dry since.

“Our girls start early in Little League, and many have branched off into playing in travel leagues and getting private lessons,” Zimmerman said. “There's just a big swell in girls wanting to play the sport.”

The 2017 Rams squad is loaded with both veteran and still-developing talent. It starts on the pitcher's mound, with junior Lexie Petrof and freshman Jane Garver.

Petrof had to undergo ankle surgery in November and wasn't cleared to compete until late March. Luckily, Garver was prepared to contribute.

“We heard really good things about Jane, and she pitched for me two years ago in fall ball,” Zimmerman said. “When we hit the gym around Christmas, we were really impressed. We knew that we'd be able to count on her.”

Petrof has split her time between shortstop and pitcher, striking out 67 batters and surrendering 15 runs in 45 innings. She's raking at the plate, too, batting .476. Garver also has displayed strikeout stuff (46 strikeouts in 33 innings, with 16 runs allowed).

“With Lexi back, we have two hard throwers that we can alternate or use in the same game,” Zimmerman said. “Right now, Lexie has more command. She likes her screwball, and her changeup is a nice pitch. She has a good rise ball when she spots it. Jane might have a little more velocity. She's already got a good curve, and her changeup is getting better. We're lucky to have them.”

In addition to Petrof, the Rams boast depth on the position player side. Catcher Lindsey Stormer, a sophomore, is batting .528 and playing standout defense. Juniors Sara Klinchock (.517) and Abby Turcheck (.429) patrol the outfield along with senior Catou Cmar (.282). Catou's sister, Abi, is a human highlight reel at third base who's hitting .471 as a sophomore.

“We're still a pretty young team, with only a couple of seniors on the field,” Zimmerman said. “We've got some young players that we're really high on. Defensively, we're doing well. We'd like to hit the ball even better, but that will come in time.”

Last year, Ligonier Valley reached the Class 6-AA semifinals before falling 6-2 to Philipsburg-Osceola. In 2017, the Rams plan on making Grimm and other distinguished program alumni — including Christine Henderson (a Seton Hill graduate and volunteer assistant for Ligonier Valley) and Kristen Gabelt (Robert Morris) — proud.

“We're still working on rounding out some of the finer things that we'll have to do to make a long run in the playoffs,” Zimmerman said. “We're gearing practices toward base running and bunt situations. You have to recognize those scenarios and act quickly. We'll be ready.”

