A-K Valley baseball, softball teams playing for postseason berths

Jim Basilone advises his Valley players, as a calming mechanism, to think of their favorite songs when they step into the batter's box.

He may consider a couple suggestions — “Relax,” by Frankie Goes To Hollywood, perhaps. Or “Take It Easy,” by the Eagles.

Anything but David Bowie's and Queen's “Under Pressure” would suffice.

“I'm trying to get them to relax more,” Basilone said. “It's easy to say, but as a player, it's difficult to do when you want to do so well and you're not getting it done.”

The pressure won't lessen in the next week or so, for Valley or several other Alle-Kiski Valley baseball and softball teams still fighting for a spot in the WPIAL playoffs.

With seven local teams already clinching a spot, more than a dozen remain alive — and nobody wants to be left without a seat when the music stops.

“Our practices the last few days have never been more meaningful,” said Kiski Area softball coach Maggie Jones, whose Cavaliers are in third place in Section 1-5A with three section games remaining. “I think that just goes to show that these next three games coming up, it's not that they're more important than the games we played at the beginning of the year, but there's more meaning in terms of we know if we win these games, we'll do something that a lot of people didn't think we could do.

“I don't want the girls to feel that pressure; I want them to feel the intensity, and that's a good thing to have the intensity of playing for a purpose.”

The move to six classifications this season created an extra playoff spot in every WPIAL section. The top four teams qualify.

“We always talk about having our foot on the gas pedal and never letting up,” Jones said. “That was really our Achilles' (heel) the last two years ... we wouldn't know how to play a full game or play consistently. This year, they have had that motto. It's not about playing your opponent, it's about playing your best no matter who you're playing.”

Jones said even typically thankless chores — dragging the field to prepare it for practice — become more meaningful when the playoffs are on the line.

Even the typical one-game-at-a-time mantra doesn't fit as well when only so many contests remain.

“It becomes very magnified because in my mind, every game becomes a playoff game now,” Basilone said. “You have to do everything you can in your power, whether it be coach-wise or player-wise, to try to get that ‘W.' ”

While the coaches are exhorting their players to avoid giving into the pressure, they know the physical part of the game requires as much work as the mental. Teams are working to correct the mistakes that put them on the playoff bubble to begin with.

“We have a young team, and we get a little anxious sometimes,” Riverview softball coach Jim Ashbaugh said. “Not even nervous. You see the girls get the ball, and they want to get rid of the ball and get the ball to the base it needs to get to. Sometimes they're not in the proper throwing angle, or they're just rushing throws sometimes. Things like that. We've had a few baserunning mistakes here and there. It's youth.

“We try to stress the positive ... and try to correct them. Sometimes it doesn't sink in the first time. Sometimes it takes another lesson or two.”

Leechburg baseball coach Ed Kriger said his team struggled at times in all areas: hitting, fielding, pitching. But the Blue Devils (2-9, 1-6), fighting for the last playoff spot in Section 1-A with fellow A-K rivals Springdale (3-7, 2-4) and St. Joseph (2-8, 0-7), still can clinch a postseason berth with wins over both this week.

A 10-9 loss to Springdale earlier this season, when Leechburg saw a 9-6 sixth-inning lead slip away, “took a toll,” Kriger said.

“We left them off the hook that game,” he said. “We've been pretty good finishers, but to lose a 9-6 lead in the sixth inning with two outs, and 0-2 on the batter ... they're young men, and sometimes your performance fluctuates. It did that day, and (Springdale) capitalized. They did not give up.”

Freeport's baseball team lost a seventh-inning lead last week against Derry, and the two teams now are tied for fourth place in the cauldron of Section 1-4A.

With five section games remaining for the Yellowjackets, however, their song has not yet been sung.

“You have to be careful because it's real easy to look at the group of games we have this week and say if we do this, and if we do that, (this happens),” coach Ed Carr said. “It's real easy to get sucked into that. But we really do need to try to (view) each game as a playoff game because there can be a swing in the standings so much each day.”

