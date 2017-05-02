Hit parade carries Penn-Trafford softball past Franklin Regional

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn-Trafford softball coach Denny Little does not give his team many pregame pep talks.

“They know if they do their jobs, good things will happen,” Little said.

The Warriors bats do most of the talking, anyway.

With another heavy dose of relentless offense, the fifth-ranked Warriors kept the turnstiles moving — from a thumping start to a drawn-out finish — and rumbled past No. 2 Franklin Regional, 20-4, in a Section 1-5A game Tuesday in Murrysville.

The anticipated-turned-anticlimactic clash was shortened to six innings by the mercy rule as Penn-Trafford (12-4, 10-2) piled up 18 hits to sweep the season series and move into a first-place tie with the Panthers (11-4, 10-2).

The head-turning result was a statement game of sorts for the Warriors, who think their heavy-hitting offense can take them a long way.

“Yes, big time,” said senior first baseman Hannah Dobrinick, who opened the scoring with a first-inning grand slam, her fifth home run of the season and 17th of her career. The blast almost interrupted practice on the tennis courts. “This was a really important game for us, and we were ready to play.”

Potent Penn-Trafford has scored 190 runs — 11.9 per game — getting hits from top to bottom in the lineup. The Warriors have won five in a row. During that stretch, they've outscored the opposition 77-10.

They led 5-0 after the first inning Tuesday before tacking on five runs in the fifth and eight more in the sixth.

Junior second baseman Maura Mallon went 3 for 3, walked twice, drove in four runs and scored three times; senior catcher Lydia DeFazio went 3 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and three runs; and senior outfielder Sarah Koscho, senior third baseman Bree Ginther and senior infielder Miranda Frye each knocked in two runs.

“Our girls were focused on every pitch and every at-bat,” Little said. “It's amazing how they hit all through games like this. I don't say much to them. This was their game. They showed they belong.”

Senior shortstop Meghan Marasti, a four-year starter and Hiram recruit, added two hits and has more than 100 in her career.

Dobrinick, an Otterbein recruit, had five RBIs but her second grand slam in a week triggered the hit parade. Dobrinick almost cleared the fence again with the bases loaded in the sixth but her long drive was knocked down by a wind gust and she settled on a sacrifice fly.

“The grand slam really set the tone and it really just snowballed on us from there,” Franklin Regional coach Jim Armstrong said. “They hit the ball hard. They are very aggressive; our girls play up and they hit it over our heads.”

While plentiful and productive, no Penn-Trafford hit could touch the defensive play made by Franklin Regional senior left fielder Mia Miller in the fifth. Becky Mertz drove one deep but Miller gave chase and made an incredible leaping grab while crashing into the fence. Teammates helped her off the field with an apparent leg injury. Armstrong said Miller was taken for X-rays.

“That was the best catch I have ever seen,” Little said. “Just a great play by her.”

Penn-Trafford had the bases loaded at the time and all the runners moved up a base after the game resumed and Miller was helped off. Six hits in the fifth helped Penn-Trafford build a 12-3 advantage.

Shortstop Julia Yurinko homered and freshman infielder Kate Alexander had two hits and an RBI for Franklin Regional.

Penn-Trafford hosts third-place Kiski Area (10-3, 9-3) Wednesday.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.