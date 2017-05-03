Freeport softball team rebounds from loss to drop section rival Burrell

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the most important stretch of the season coming up, Freeport coach Sam Ross said he hoped his team's offense would respond in kind.

Call him ... Ross-tradamus?

No. 5 Freeport continued its season-long onslaught at the plate, pounding out 16 hits in five innings in a 14-3 victory over Section 1-3A rival Burrell on Wednesday at Bon Air Elementary School.

“We just didn't let down,” said junior leadoff hitter Ashleigh Schmidt, who batted five times in five innings. “We didn't let the high score (keep us from) adding on because we did that before, and it kind of hurt us.”

Freeport (9-2, 6-2) surpassed 10 runs for the seventh time this season. All of the Yellowjackets starters had at least one hit. Kristie Radvan and Tori Radvan had three apiece.

Jenna Manke hit a solo homer, and Schmidt, Claire Crytzer, Ally DeJidas, Maddie Wagner and Jenna Hildebrand doubled. Seven players drove in runs, led by Schmidt, Crytzer, Kristie Radvan and Hildebrand with two apiece.

“Years in the past, my assistant Larry Meta, who calls all the pitches, we would face teams where he would say there's not an easy out there,” Ross said. “We're pretty solid up and down. We have a lot of speed, a lot of good bats, good threats there.”

The victory came at an important time for Freeport, which hosts section co-leaders Deer Lakes on Thursday and South Allegheny on Monday. The Yellowjackets are a half-game behind both.

“We had three steps, and this is our first one,” Schmidt said. “There's really no stress. Our motto is to keep loose, have fun, always have a smile on your face.”

That attitude helped the Yellowjackets bounce back from a loss to South Allegheny in their previous game, when they let a six-run lead slip away in the final inning.

“That was a punch in the gut to everybody,” Ross said. “It took a while to get over that one. I'm just really happy for them because they do work hard.”

Burrell, playing its annual night game at Bon Air Elementary, suffered its third consecutive loss to clinch fourth place in the section.

“They know what they have to do, and there's a lot of talent there,” Burrell coach Brian Eshbaugh said. “They just need to build their confidence.”

Freeport jumped out to a 6-0 lead through three innings, scoring one in the first, two in the second and three in the third.

After Burrell (5-7, 4-5) cracked the scoreboard by scoring a pair of runs in the third on singles by Paige Beattie and Kasey Wolford, Freeport responded with an eight-run fourth to put the game away.

The Yellowjackets sent 13 batters to the plate in the fourth, taking advantage of two Burrell errors and getting a two-run single by York and a two-run double by Crytzer.

“I thought things were going to change when we scored those two runs,” Eshbaugh said. “We seemed upbeat, and then another five- or six-out inning, you can't do that.”

Kayla Santucci led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a homer for Burrell, but the Bucs scored no more. Alaina York had three hits, including a double.

The next handful of days will determine the winner of Section 1-3A, as the top three teams are scheduled to play each other.

“We're playing for a good seed now, I guess you might say,” Ross said. “One game at a time, one inning at a time, one pitch at a time.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.