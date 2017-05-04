No. 3 Deer Lakes softball rallies past No. 5 Freeport

Deer Lakes' offense lay dormant for most of the first five innings of an important Section 1-AAA game against Freeport.

The eruption came quickly and without much warning.

Class AAA No. 3 Deer Lakes scored eight runs over the final two innings, rallying for an 8-5 victory over No. 5 Freeport on Thursday at Freeport Community Park.

“Oh my god, it was crazy,” said shortstop Danielle Huffman, who hit the second of three consecutive home runs in the seventh inning for Deer Lakes. “I had no idea we were going to come back like that. I had confidence in us, definitely, but it was just so scary.”

The Lancers (11-1, 7-1) trailed 2-0 before the sixth inning, as Freeport starter Kristie Radvan limited them to three hits and struck out five batters. Radvan's two-run homer, a line-drive shot in the third, provided the only runs to that point, too.

But Deer Lakes scored four runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh to come away with the season sweep over their rival and keep pace with No. 4 South Allegheny (10-1, 7-1) atop the section. The Lancers host the Gladiators at 4 p.m. Friday, needing a win to claim at least a share of the section title.

“That was a heck of a softball game,” Deer Lakes coach Craig Taliani said. “Kristie was in command for most of that game, and it's funny how things just change. She was pitching a gem, she had us off-balance and was throwing about three different pitches for strikes and spotting them well. Sometimes things just happen like that.”

Freeport (9-3, 6-3) was looking for a win to tighten the section standings in advance of a game Monday against South Allegheny, but after a 14-3 victory over Burrell on Wednesday, the Yellowjackets ran out of gas.

“There's not much to say,” Freeport coach Sam Ross said. “We'll just move on and play South Allegheny on Monday and see what happens in the playoffs. We have a great team, we have a great, strong team. We'll just regroup, come to practice and be ready for South Allegheny.”

Senior Kristen Rudy drew a walk to begin the sixth, and Huffman reached on an error.

With two outs, Makayla Blair's single to left drove in a run. Becca Hoffman walked to load the bases, and pinch hitter Maria Cerra walked to tie the game. No. 9 hitter Kaylee Scuibba followed with a sinking line drive to center field that glanced off the glove of a sliding Ally DeJidas, and two runs scored to give Deer Lakes a 4-2 lead.

“We knew we needed some runs,” Huffman said. “We were down two, and we needed to know we had to put the ball in play. We had to get some runs.”

Radvan led off the bottom of the sixth with her second homer of the game to narrow Deer Lakes' lead to one, but the Lancers picked up some insurance — and then some — in the seventh.

Rudy singled to lead off the inning, and Katelynn Blair followed with a blast that easily cleared the fence in left center. The next two batters, Huffman and Brittany Dengler, added no-doubt shots of their own.

“They were bombs, three in a row,” Taliani said. “That was impressive.”

Freeport had one last chance, as Jenna Manke drove in DeJidas and Radvan with a bases-loaded single, bringing the tying run to the plate with two outs. But Rudy, who pitched a complete game and struck out five batters, retired Maddie Wagner on a ground ball to end the game.

“You never know what to expect (in softball),” Ross said. “You can be cruising like we were, and then all of a sudden it falls apart a little bit. We tried to bounce back, but it just didn't happen.”