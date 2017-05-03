Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Softball

Penn-Trafford softball avenges section loss to Kiski Area
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, May 3, 2017, 9:15 p.m.

Third baseman Bree Ginther's message to her Penn-Trafford softball teammates was succinct but she turned up the volume to deliver it late in Wednesday's home game.

“I'm the big loudmouth on the team,” Ginther said. “I just told them we want this more than them. It's our section now let's go get it.”

The fifth-ranked Warriors responded, rallying from an early deficit and outrunning a bad defensive inning to best No. 4 Kiski Area, 9-7, in a Section 1-5A matchup of teams headed to the WPIAL playoffs.

The Warriors inched closer to a section title. They lead Frankin Regional, the then-No. 2 ranked team they thumped 20-4 on Tuesday, by a half-game with one section game left. Franklin Regional has two section games remaining.

And speaking of volume, the Warriors bats remain deafeningly loud. Heavy metal.

“Our bats did it for us again,” Warriors coach Denny Little said.

Penn-Trafford (13-4, 11-2) has been an offensive machine, averaging better than 11 runs. It has scored 86 runs during its current six-game winning streak. While some small ball has figured in, timely hits have been key.

“I don't know if we'll see a better offensive team, even if we go deep into the playoffs,” Kiski Area coach Maggie Jones said. “They are really good.”

But Kiski Area (10-4, 9-4) calmed Penn-Trafford earlier in the season by holding the Warriors to a season-low run total in a 7-2 win in Allegheny Township.

“We wanted redemption,” Warriors junior second baseman Mara Mallon said.

It took a late rally to make that happen.

In the sixth, with the score knotted at 7-7, Lydia Defazio led off with a single and Miranda Frye followed with a perfect bunt-single toward first base. Junior Becky Mertz lined into a double play, but Mallon delivered a single to score courtesy runner Morgan Nedley to make it 8-7.

Mallon stole second and a throwing error with senior Sarah Koscho up allowed Mallon to score and it was 9-7.

“It was such a great atmosphere,” Mallon said. “Our JV's were up against the fence screaming and clapping. That really got us going.”

Penn-Trafford remained confident it could rally against the Cavaliers, who forced the Warriors to literally throw all they had at them — three pitchers.

Junior Marissa Auel took the circle in the sixth with the game tied 7-7. She retired six consecutive hitters, including a self-made double play in the sixth when she snagged a stinging comebacker from junior Jesse Simendinger and threw to first for the second out.

After a flyout and groundout in the seventh, she struck out freshman Sarah Clever to seal it.

“She got bear hugs from everyone,” Little said. “She has had a great attitude; it was her time to shine.”

Penn-Trafford led 5-1 following a dicey fourth inning by the defense. A pair of errors on consecutive at-bats produced two runs.

But a five-run fifth allowed Penn-Trafford to take its first lead. A gap-finding double by Mertz was followed by a pair of two-RBI hits, by Meghan Marasti and Ginther, the latter a double to make it 7-6.

Back came Kiski Area. Freshman Courtney Moyer knocked in senior Alex Graf with a double to tie it just before Auel's double play.

The go-ahead sixth was just a matter of time, according to Ginther.

“I have full confidence in everyone in our lineup, 1 thru 9,” said Ginther, who drove in three runs. “I knew we were going to come back. Marissa Auel pitched phenominally and did a great job.”

Mallon, Marasti, Hannah Dobrinick, Frye and Defazio all had two hits.

Erin Weaver took the loss for Kiski Area, allowing eight earned runs.

“This was a playoff game,” Little said. “We're both playoff teams. We knew it'd be a battle. Kiski Area kept us off balance, but our girls came through in the clutch. I can't say enough about our girls. They scrapped together some runs and hung in there.”

Two freshmen pitchers were chased for the Warriors. Morgan Hilty pitched 4 13 innings, and Sammi Schickel one inning for the Warriors.

Nagy went 3 for 4 for Kiski Area, which is in the playoffs for the first time since 2010 and showed quick resolve in a postgame talk.

“Our girls haven't been in this situation before,” Jones said. “But we're fortunate to be in a game like this, to have the experience that can help us down the road and make us mentally tougher.

“I can't wait until we're in a playoff game, in a situation like this. We can learn from this and grow from it.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

