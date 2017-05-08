Offense erupts as Freeport avenges loss to South Allegheny

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freeport coach Sam Ross thought he was watching a replay of his team's game last month against South Allegheny.

The Gladiators scored nine runs that day in the final inning to defeat Freeport.

But it was a different story Monday as Freeport's offense continued its season-long pounding of opponents and came away with a 12-7 victory at windswept Freeport Community Park.

It was the eighth time this season the Yellowjackets scored in double digits.

Freeport jumped to a 7-0 lead after four innings, but the Gladiators rallied for five runs in the fifth.

The Yellowjackets, however, pulled away with three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Ally DeJidas had two doubles and two singles, winning pitcher Kristie Radvan and Becca Fennell both homered, and Jenna Hildebrand singled three times.

Freeport, rated fifth in Class 3A by the Tribune-Review, finished its section season at 7-3 and holds a 10-3 overall mark.

No. 4 South Allegheny is 10-2, 7-2 with a Section 1 game Tuesday at No. 3 Deer Lakes. If the Gladiators win, they and the Lancers (8-1) would each get a section championship plaque, per WPIAL policy.

A Gladiators loss, though, would forge a tie for second place between Freeport and South Allegheny.

“We battled,” Freeport coach Sam Ross said. “We scored a lot of runs last time and lost to them. Today, we got momentum back.”

Freeport opened the scoring in the first when DeJidas drove home Ashleigh Schmidt with a single, the first of her four hits.

Radvan's home run in the third scored DeJidas, and back-to-back doubles by DeJidas and Radvan in the fourth put the Yellowjackets in front 7-0.

But South Allegheny batted around in the fifth, starting with the first of three singles by Kalsey Denk. The Gladiators took advantage of three Yellowjackets errors, two on consecutive bunts.

“Innings like that are few and far between for us,” South Allegheny coach Hal Minford said. “You've got to put pressure on them every inning.”

In the fourth inning, Claire Crytzer's vicious line drive hit off third baseman Kennedy Pikula's head so hard that the left fielder caught the ball at medium depth.

Pikula left the game and was to be further examined Monday night.

Freeport's Schmidt was walked three times and scored each time.

The Yellowjackets will play at Highlands on Tuesday in a playoff tune-up game.

George Guido is a freelance writer.