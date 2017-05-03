Canon-McMillan softball eyes another section title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Canon-McMillan has qualified for the WPIAL softball playoffs for seven consecutive seasons.

Since 2011, the Big Macs have won or shared five section championships, captured one PIAA and two WPIAL titles, and finished once as a WPIAL runner-up.

The Big Macs (8-2, 8-1) have been co-section champions the past two years, and currently are tied for first place with Baldwin in Section 1 in Class 6A.

Canon-McMillan ended up 16-4 overall last season, and was a WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinalist.

“Our expectations going into season were to be in position to compete for a section title again after losing three impact seniors last year, and continue deeper into the playoffs than last year,” coach Michele Moeller said. “We've needed to ask the older players to put more work in preparing for additional positions they're not used to playing due to preseason injuries, and having a small group overall this year.

“Their approach is unselfish. They are all very coachable, and a pleasure to be around.”

The three seniors on last year's team, Linda Rush (SS), Kirsten Rush (3B) and Kaylee Gohring (P), are attending Drexel, IUP and Duquesne, respectively.

Linda Rush, who landed a full scholarship for softball, is a Schutt NFCA Division 1 National Freshman of the Year finalist. She already set the single-season home run record at Drexel.

Moeller welcomed seven returning starters to the 2017 squad at the start of preseason drills.

They consist of junior pitcher Abi Michelucci, senior catcher Julia Ciotti, junior first baseman Katelyn Greaves, senior second baseman Brittney Crawford; plus all three outfielders — seniors Ashley Buggey (LF) and Kayla Hopkins (RF) and junior Kylah Kubicki (CF).

“One of our biggest goals (in 2017) was to try to fill the shoes of Linda Rush, because she was a very big part of our lineup, offensively and defensively,” said Crawford, a fourth-year varsity player. “Our expectations have basically been the same all season. We expect to play as a whole and not as individuals. And of course, we expect to win.”

First-year starters are Lindsay Schmidt, a freshman designated player; Erica Haught, a junior third baseman; and Kenzie Hollie, a junior shortstop.

The Big Macs' four seniors — Crawford, Ciotti, Buggey and Hopkins — have been teammates for four years and share the team's captaincy role this season.

All four plan to attend college, with three continuing their softball careers — Crawford at St. Francis (Pa.), Hopkins at Mount Aloysius and Buggey at Shippensburg. Ciotti plans to attend Duquesne.

“Another key for us has been our senior leadership,” Moeller said. “They have fun and work hard. I have the upmost trust in them personally. They have always demonstrated good decision making in their personal lives, and work hard to be at the top of their classes academically. They don't walk around with an attitude of entitlement (they would be the first to pick up equipment or help out a teammate). They commit to offseason workouts and lead on the field.”

Canon-McMillan has outscored the opposition 111-37, owns a .426 batting average and .639 slugging percentage as a team, and is averaging 11.1 runs.

The Big Macs are sparked offensively by Kubicki, who is hitting .600 with a .700 slugging percentage, and Greaves, with a .529 batting average and .706 slugging percentage.

Schmidt has a .429 batting average and .886 slugging percentage. She also has belted four home runs and racked up 22 RBIs.

“We knew at the beginning of the season she would be in our batting lineup,” Moeller said. “We had a veteran outfield returning and Lindsay is an outfielder, so there wasn't an open position at the time. But we really liked what we saw in the offseason from her.

“She also plays travel ball with my assistant, Steve Moskal, and he has worked with her swing since she was young. We knew going into the season she would be a quality batter in the lineup. She's really showed the confidence of an upperclassman and not that of a freshman.”

Four other .400 hitters for the Big Macs include Haught (.435), Crawford (.424), Hopkins (.406) and Buggey (.400). Haught also has an .870 slugging percentage; Hopkins leads in runs scored with 17.

Ciotti and Hollie have chipped in with .382 and .333 batting averages, respectively.

“We do not have a weak spot in our lineup,” said Crawford, who has a 4.13 grade-point average and plans to study physical therapy in college. “Everyone contributes each game.”

Michelucci, a right-handed hurler, is 8-2 with a 3.20 earned-run average, three shutouts and three one-run games. She has had held opponents to a .257 composite batting average, and has struck out 39 batters in 55 innings.

“Abi is carrying the load for us in the circle,” Moeller said. “She can mix pitches and get weak contact.”

Crawford agreed.

“We would not be where we are without (Michelucci),” Crawford said. “To be told you are going to pitch every single game is not easy.”

Crawford, who also has played basketball in high school, believes this year's softball team particularly is close.

“Not just the players,” she said, “but our coaches respect us and we respect them.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.