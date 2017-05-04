Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Softball

Trib Cup: Monessen softball among contenders in Class A

Alex Oltmanns | Thursday, May 4, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

There has always been a large disparity in the level of play from regular season to WPIAL playoff softball — or in any sport, for that matter — forcing teams to ramp up the level of play when it comes time for the postseason.

But for Monessen — competing in Section 1-2A with three of last year's four Class A semifinalists and a perennial Class 2A power — the Greyhounds have been in playoff-type atmospheres game-in and game-out since section play began March 29.

With defending WPIAL and PIAA champion West Greene, along with WPIAL runner-up Chartiers-Houston and Carmichaels moving down from Class 2A, Monessen believes its consistent competition should prepare it for the tough games ahead when the WPIAL playoff pairings are announced next week.

“We knew that we had our work cut out for us,” Monessen coach Bo Teets said. “You can make the argument that we're three of the best four or five teams in the entire class playing in our section. So we should be battle-tested when it comes time for playoff games, and it really shouldn't be anything that we haven't seen throughout the course of the year.”

With just one game remaining in section play, the Greyhounds are 11-4 overall and 7-4 in the section as they try to build off last season, when they reached the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA tournament. Monessen is highlighted as this week's Tribune-Review High School Sports Award feature team and is a big reason why the Greyhounds are in fourth place in the Class A standings.

After making the playoffs for the first time in program history in 2015, Monessen gets set to enter its third consecutive postseason. It is not lost on Teets — now in his eighth year with the program — and the rest of the team, just how far the program has come since its days of back-to-back winless seasons when he first took over the program.

“It really starts with the players and their commitment to the game and to the program. … Early on we had players that were committed to the program, but didn't have any experience,” he said. “And now, being in my eighth year, these girls have been in the program since their seventh grade year, and they understand how we do things and they understand the expectations that come along with being a Monessen Greyhound softball player.”

“In my younger years, we had an amazing group of girls who had amazing chemistry together in rec leagues, and these are the years that we've all been waiting for,” added senior third baseman and three-year starter Kelsey Bachinski.

Junior Dana Vatakis has led Monessen both in the circle and at the plate. With nine wins on the season, she also has a team-leading .595 average, 12 doubles and 19 RBIs.

“She's a year-round softball player,” Teets said. “She lives and breathes softball all year-round, and you could see the beginnings of a superstar in her freshman and sophomore seasons, but she's really grown and become a more complete player this year.”

“She's a phenomenal pitcher and she's a great leader as well,” added Bachinski.

But Monessen also features a talented group around Vatakis that creates a balanced lineup. Senior Tori Cooper is second on the team with 12 RBIs, while Bachisnki is batting .455 and junior Destiney Habeck (P/C/IF) is hitting .426 with 11 RBIs.

Additionally, junior Carly Rock (.333) has improved defensively in her second season starting behind the plate, while junior shortstop Maddie Guzzie is hitting .381 in the leadoff spot, and sophomore right fielder Mattie Telegraphis has 10 RBIs with a .324 average.

“I like to think that we have a pretty solid surrounding cast around her (Vatakis). … I think we're solid pretty much one to nine behind her, with girls who know how to play the game and really make plays when their number is called,” Teets said.

Teets noted his team doesn't have to change much as it prepares for another playoff run. Aside from focusing on their defense, the Greyhounds are confident they are playoff-tested heading into May's playoff schedule.

“Keep doing what we've been doing,” he said. “Other than about one inning against Carmichaels, I think we've played pretty stout defensively this year, keeping our errors down, making plays. I think if we can keep that kind of progress going, I think we have a chance to win every game, especially with Dana on the mound.”

Alex Oltmanns is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.