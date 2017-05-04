Trib Cup: Monessen softball among contenders in Class A

There has always been a large disparity in the level of play from regular season to WPIAL playoff softball — or in any sport, for that matter — forcing teams to ramp up the level of play when it comes time for the postseason.

But for Monessen — competing in Section 1-2A with three of last year's four Class A semifinalists and a perennial Class 2A power — the Greyhounds have been in playoff-type atmospheres game-in and game-out since section play began March 29.

With defending WPIAL and PIAA champion West Greene, along with WPIAL runner-up Chartiers-Houston and Carmichaels moving down from Class 2A, Monessen believes its consistent competition should prepare it for the tough games ahead when the WPIAL playoff pairings are announced next week.

“We knew that we had our work cut out for us,” Monessen coach Bo Teets said. “You can make the argument that we're three of the best four or five teams in the entire class playing in our section. So we should be battle-tested when it comes time for playoff games, and it really shouldn't be anything that we haven't seen throughout the course of the year.”

With just one game remaining in section play, the Greyhounds are 11-4 overall and 7-4 in the section as they try to build off last season, when they reached the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA tournament. Monessen is highlighted as this week's Tribune-Review High School Sports Award feature team and is a big reason why the Greyhounds are in fourth place in the Class A standings.

After making the playoffs for the first time in program history in 2015, Monessen gets set to enter its third consecutive postseason. It is not lost on Teets — now in his eighth year with the program — and the rest of the team, just how far the program has come since its days of back-to-back winless seasons when he first took over the program.

“It really starts with the players and their commitment to the game and to the program. … Early on we had players that were committed to the program, but didn't have any experience,” he said. “And now, being in my eighth year, these girls have been in the program since their seventh grade year, and they understand how we do things and they understand the expectations that come along with being a Monessen Greyhound softball player.”

“In my younger years, we had an amazing group of girls who had amazing chemistry together in rec leagues, and these are the years that we've all been waiting for,” added senior third baseman and three-year starter Kelsey Bachinski.

Junior Dana Vatakis has led Monessen both in the circle and at the plate. With nine wins on the season, she also has a team-leading .595 average, 12 doubles and 19 RBIs.

“She's a year-round softball player,” Teets said. “She lives and breathes softball all year-round, and you could see the beginnings of a superstar in her freshman and sophomore seasons, but she's really grown and become a more complete player this year.”

“She's a phenomenal pitcher and she's a great leader as well,” added Bachinski.

But Monessen also features a talented group around Vatakis that creates a balanced lineup. Senior Tori Cooper is second on the team with 12 RBIs, while Bachisnki is batting .455 and junior Destiney Habeck (P/C/IF) is hitting .426 with 11 RBIs.

Additionally, junior Carly Rock (.333) has improved defensively in her second season starting behind the plate, while junior shortstop Maddie Guzzie is hitting .381 in the leadoff spot, and sophomore right fielder Mattie Telegraphis has 10 RBIs with a .324 average.

“I like to think that we have a pretty solid surrounding cast around her (Vatakis). … I think we're solid pretty much one to nine behind her, with girls who know how to play the game and really make plays when their number is called,” Teets said.

Teets noted his team doesn't have to change much as it prepares for another playoff run. Aside from focusing on their defense, the Greyhounds are confident they are playoff-tested heading into May's playoff schedule.

“Keep doing what we've been doing,” he said. “Other than about one inning against Carmichaels, I think we've played pretty stout defensively this year, keeping our errors down, making plays. I think if we can keep that kind of progress going, I think we have a chance to win every game, especially with Dana on the mound.”

