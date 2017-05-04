Pittsburgh high school roundup: Dadig, Tagg lead Baldwin past Peters Township

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Taylor Dadig belted two home runs and Adeline Tagg was 3 for 4 with a double as No. 3 Baldwin earned a 4-0 win over Peters Township in a Section 1-6A softball game Thursday.

Tagg threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Fighting Highlanders (11-2, 9-1).

Baldwin is scheduled to play No. 2 Canon-McMillan (9-3, 9-1) for the section title Saturday.

Mt. Lebanon 14-14, Brashear 0-0 (5 inn.) — Catie Rogan tossed a no-hitter and had six strikeouts as Mt. Lebanon (5-6, 4-6) won in Section 1-6A. Jaira Cowie doubled, homered and had three RBIs for the Blue Devils.

Fox Chapel 10, Allderdice 0 (5 inn.) — Calle Zemkowski threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts as Fox Chapel (7-8, 5-5) won a Section 2-6A game. Alyssa Guzzie was 3 for 4 with a double, triple and two RBIs. In the second game of a doubleheader, Zemkowski threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts in a five-inning victory.

Plum 11, Armstrong 0 (5 inn.) — MacKenzie Lake, Gabrielle Fischetti, Alyssa Schofield and Sidney Young all homered, as Plum (10-6, 9-4) won in Section 1-5A.

Moon 12, Oakland Catholic 1 (5 inn.) — Lauren Niglio was 4 for 4 and Clara Niglio threw a four-hitter with nine strikeouts as No. 3 Moon (10-3, 8-3) won in Section 3-5A.

Elizabeth Forward 7, Keystone Oaks 0 — Jessica Cartia hit two homers and had four RBIs and Jordan Pinneri was 3 for 3 as Elizabeth Forward (7-10, 6-5) won in Section 2-4A.

South Allegheny 12, East Allegheny 0 (5 inn.) — Sarah Pribanic threw a two-hitter with nine strikeouts to guide No. 4 South Allegheny (10-1, 7-1) to a Section 1-3A win.

Seton-La Salle 10, Brentwood 0 (5 inn.) — Lexi Wagner hit a grand slam and had five RBIs, and Jada Simon was 2 for 3 with a two-run homer to lead No. 4 Seton-La Salle (10-2, 9-1) to a Section 1-2A win.

West Greene 4, Carmichaels 3 — Madison Renner had a three-run double to help No. 1 West Greene (17-1, 11-0) win its second straight title in Section 2-A.

Baseball

Mars 9, Fox Chapel 1 — Jack Anderson was 2 for 2 with a home run and three RBIs as No. 4 Mars (10-5, 9-2) won in Section 1-5A.

West Allegheny 5, Moon 2 — Winning pitcher Austin Hendrick hit a two-run home run to help No. 2 West Allegheny (15-1, 10-1) win in Section 2-5A.

Bishop Canevin 9, Sto-Rox 1 — Michael Aches and Brian Deschon each had three hits to lead Bishop Canevin (9-5, 9-4) to a Section 3-2A win.

Boys tennis

Carlynton's Luke Phillips defeated defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Luke Ross from Sewickley Academy in the Section 4 singles finals earlier this week. On Friday, he'll try to do it again when the two meet for the WPIAL Class AA singles title at Club Sport and Health in Monroeville. Both players cruised into the finals with three victories Thursday.

In Class AAA, Fox Chapel's Robby Shymansky will face Peters Township's Connor Bruce in the finals. Bruce advanced with a three-set win over Allderdice's Marcus Mitchell in the semifianls.