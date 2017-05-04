Home runs, Ryan's pitching lead Hempfield softball past Latrobe

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One for the record, two for the show.

Top-ranked Hempfield got solo home runs from a pair of first-year starting outfielders, and the offense backed the pitching of senior ace Morgan Ryan and a flawless defense in a 3-0 victory over No. 5 Latrobe in a Section 2-6A game between playoff-bound teams on Thursday night at Graham-Sobota Field.

“You have to love it,” Hempfield coach Bob Kalp said of the home runs. “Instant offense.”

Senior left fielder Autumn Beasley gave the section champion Spartans (18-0, 10-0) a 2-0 lead in the sixth with her seventh homer of the season — a blast to left-center — that carried added significance because it broke Ryan's single-season school record of six homers.

Sophomore center fielder Laura Fox, who had three hits and two RBIs, added an insurance run in the seventh with a shot to center.

It was all part of a tidy victory, No. 32 in a row for the Spartans and their 29th straight in section.

“That was my first hit in the last two games,” said Beasley, a Shenandoah recruit. “We had a run on the board already, but getting the second one, I think, kind of energized us a little bit.”

Beasley did not hit a homer before this season.

“Beas hit a shot there,” Kalp said.

Fox, an infielder who has found her niche in the outfield, enjoyed her first varsity homer, although she didn't think it would leave the turf field at Latrobe.

“I just go up there and try to do my thing,” Fox said. “I have hit a couple off the fence. I thought I popped that one up, but the wind helped it get out.”

Fox, who had half of Hempfield's hits, added a double in the fifth that scored courtesy runner Peyton Ryan, a freshman and Morgan's younger sister.

“Foxy was a shortstop by trade,” Kalp said. “We tried her at first base. But since we've moved her to the outfield, she's tearing it up.”

Morgan Ryan (12-0) was on her game, as usual, in the circle. The Spartans' all-time wins leader and Notre Dame recruit allowed three hits, struck out 10 and walked one.

Latrobe (8-6, 7-3), which had a four-game win streak snapped, got two runners to second base. Junior shortstop Karley Kovatch had two hits for the Wildcats.

“The thing that I like most about this win,” Kalp said, “was no errors. To beat good teams, you have to play good, sound defense. We're getting ready for the tournament.”

Latrobe sophomore pitcher Kiley Myers, who pitched effectively against Hempfield earlier in the season when the Wildcats used three pitchers in a 3-1 loss, struck out six in seven innings. Hempfield's No. 4, 5 and 6 hitters were 0 for 7 against Myers.

“We made a couple mistakes,” Latrobe coach Rick Kozusko said. “Against a team like that, that can make all the difference. They have hitters, one through nine, and an excellent, excellent pitcher. They're a juggernaut.”

Senior second baseman Jenna Osikowicz added two hits for Hempfield, which played without senior outfielder Jordan Bernard, who is out with an ankle injury. She could be back for the start of the playoffs, Kalp said.

Kalp also said he hopes Latrobe is on the other side of the bracket when the playoff pairings come out next week.

“I'm proud of our girls,” Kozusko said. “If we play every game like this, I'll sleep well at night. I was pleased with our defense and pitching. We just have to score runs.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.